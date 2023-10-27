Moore Thread's MTT S80, World's First PCIe Gen 5 Gaming Graphics Card

PCIe Gen5

“Much of the PC gaming scene in China doesn't involve AAA productions in need of the fastest GPU out there, but rather GPUs from the mainstream performance tier—Moore Thread's knows this, and has been reinventing many wheels in the absence of the kind of graphics IP cross-licensing entanglement that exists among NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel. The company's fastest GPU is the MTT S80 launched in late 2022, which has the bragging rights to be the world's first with a PCI Express Gen 5 bus interface. Does it need this kind of bandwidth? We honestly don't know, after seeing how sensitive to PCIe interface and resizable-BAR even mainstream Intel GPUs can be. At launch the performance level of the MTT S80 made it more of a novelty than anything, with performance barely matching a Radeon RX 6400, making it about as fast as the iGPU of AMD's Ryzen 5000G "Cezanne" desktop APUs. This is just enough for China's homebrew MOBAs and MMORPGs that are designed to maximize market reach, and hence tend to contain a lot of pre-baked content.”

1698381902422.png


https://www.techpowerup.com/315141/...-graphics-card-now-priced-at-usd-164#comments
 
Reading the comments, it only runs Genshin Impact at 1080p low-settings less than 60 fps.
It's apparently around the performance of a Vega iGPU, except it consumes 110 watts at idle.

But it has PCIe 5.0!!! :wacky:
Thanks for sharing this erek, it just proves China's IP theft isn't all its cracked up to be, and is solely for the mainland Chinese market at best.
 
Much of the PC gaming scene in China doesn't involve AAA productions in need of the fastest GPU out there, but rather GPUs from the mainstream performance tier
That's a novel way to say "we can't make a good GPU (yet)". This is like Kevin Smith saying Jersey Girl was not for critics.
 
Also! WCCFTech's flogging of this card is hilarious, where in two separate reviews they point out that despite its poor performance, it is "sipping in" at 200W. Sure, and a Dodge Charger sips gas at 7MPG when you're doing 110.
 
