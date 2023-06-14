erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,067
Let’s see
“There's a clear disconnect between the raw specs of the MTT S80 and its real-world results. On paper, the MTT S80 has four times as much memory, four times the memory bandwidth, and nearly seven times the raw FP32 compute. It's nowhere near reaching that theoretical level of performance.
PC Watch seems to think that the Moore Threads graphics card's major issue is with drivers, so it has some hope that things will continue to improve over the coming months. For now, the MTT S80 is not for gamers, curious developers, or graphics card collectors.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/moore-threads-mtt-s80-gpu-escapes-china-gets-benchmarked
