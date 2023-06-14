Moore Threads MTT S80 GPU Escapes China, Gets Benchmarked

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
10,067
Let’s see

“There's a clear disconnect between the raw specs of the MTT S80 and its real-world results. On paper, the MTT S80 has four times as much memory, four times the memory bandwidth, and nearly seven times the raw FP32 compute. It's nowhere near reaching that theoretical level of performance.

PC Watch seems to think that the Moore Threads graphics card's major issue is with drivers, so it has some hope that things will continue to improve over the coming months. For now, the MTT S80 is not for gamers, curious developers, or graphics card collectors.”

1686780154366.png

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/moore-threads-mtt-s80-gpu-escapes-china-gets-benchmarked
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top