Montage Technology Begins Mass-Production of Its Gen 4 DDR5 Registering Clock Driver (RCD04)

"The successful mass production of the RCD04 chip demonstrates Montage's deep technical expertise and outstanding engineering capabilities in high-end chip design," said Stephen Tai, President at Montage Technology. "We remain committed to overcoming performance bottlenecks in memory interface technology. This breakthrough not only reinforces our leadership in the industry but also drives the memory industry toward higher performance and better energy efficiency."
"Moving forward, Montage Technology will continue strengthening collaborations with global server and memory module manufacturers to accelerate commercial deployment of products based on Gen 4 DDR5 technology. These efforts will lay a solid foundation for developing next-generation data centers and cloud computing infrastructure."

1761585599888.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342285/...its-gen-4-ddr5-registering-clock-driver-rcd04
 
This is fantastic, having a 3'rd option instead of only the Renesas or RAMBUS clock drivers is good, it can only help memory prices to go down because those are totally the directions memory prices go after all....
 
