Monster Hunter Rise (Confirmed) - Official Thread

Not really a sequel, more of a side game. Keep in mind that World is technically like the 9th or 10th game in the series.so this is a sequel to MH: World?...not coming to consoles?...just Switch and PC?
We got lucky and my wife is getting the collectors edition and we also pre-ordered all the amiibo. I'm gonna be getting it digital but i'm holding out buying it to see if there's gonna be a MonHun switch model releasing simultaneously.I'd like to pick up the collector's edition but it looks like I missed out. Really liking what I see in the demo, this is exactly what I wanted.
Yeah, same here. I've thought about getting another Switch but if I do I think I'd want to wait for the upgraded version.https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2...er_hunter_rise_special_edition_switch_console
Tempted.
But I think I'll wait for a switch pro upgrade instead...
There are two Monster Hunter teams at capcom, Team A is the team that makes the mainline games - including World, team B last made Monster Hunter Generations: Ultimate (kind of a greatest hits of Monster Hunter except for World) and they've been working on Rise for 4ish years now.
Basically they alternate releases, and this years release is gonna be Rise, next year is likely gonna be the Rise expansion pack + Master (G) Rank, then I think in 2022 is when we'll finally get a release of World 2.
MH:World was, essentially, the dumbing down of Monster Hunter to make it more appealing to MH newcomers. New engine, shinier graphics, simplified a lot of systems (mostly for the better.) However it came at the cost of Monster Variety.
Rise looks like it takes a lot of the improvements from World and then adds in some of the classic, more complicated systems. Exactly how much it differs is hard to know yet because I only played the super limited demo.
The team that made MH:rise tends to be the more... Experimental. Their last game had 4 different movesets per weapon that you could change before a hunt, for example
I'm hoping. The Quality of Life improvements in World were absolutely fantastic, which is why I ended up playing so much of it (535 hours last I looked.)thanks for the info...interesting that the Rise developer is more experimental...sounds like this could be the better overall game
It took nearly a year for MHworld to come to PC after Xbox/PS4 launch, so i'm not really surprised by this. It is annoying, but I'm already commited to the Switch version.I should state I'm glad the title is coming to PC, but I admit disappointment about 2022 particularly due to hearing this is exclusivity by contract ; after all, it shouldn't take a whole year to ready a version for PC post the Switch launch.
