Monster Hunter Rise (Confirmed) - Official Thread

World was the first multi-platform monster hunter, the first on PC or Xbox and also the first MH game on a sony home console since MH2 on PS2.



The last few monster hunters were actually 3DS titles first and foremost that also got ports to other nintendo consoles. (Tri was Wii, 3 Ultimate was 3DS and Wii U, 4 and 4 Ultimate were 3DS, Generations was 3DS, generations Ultimate was on Switch.)



Honestly, content wise, Monster Hunter World was a much smaller game than the last few Monster Hunters, even with Iceborne. Given the dev time they've spent on Rise, I suspect it'll actually be bigger and have a considerably higher number of monsters than World had.



MH:World was, essentially, the dumbing down of Monster Hunter to make it more appealing to MH newcomers. New engine, shinier graphics, simplified a lot of systems (mostly for the better.) However it came at the cost of Monster Variety.



Rise looks like it takes a lot of the improvements from World and then adds in some of the classic, more complicated systems. Exactly how much it differs is hard to know yet because I only played the super limited demo.



If you liked World, it's definitely worth a go, cause I don't expect the World sequel for a few years.



The two developers styles are probably more distinct than the two Call of Duty development teams, but I haven't played a Call of Duty game in a decade.

The team that made MH:rise tends to be the more... Experimental. Their last game had 4 different movesets per weapon that you could change before a hunt, for example.



PC released confirmed for 2022, lots more data coming out via some interviews and such.



