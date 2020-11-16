Monster Hunter Rise (Confirmed) - Official Thread

Interesting.
Already pre-ordered the collectors edition on Switch because I am a tool, but i'll likely double dip.

After 550 hours on MH: World and finally beating Fatalis I'm ready for some new Monsters.
 
so this is a sequel to MH: World?...not coming to consoles?...just Switch and PC?
 
polonyc2 said:
so this is a sequel to MH: World?...not coming to consoles?...just Switch and PC?
Not really a sequel, more of a side game. Keep in mind that World is technically like the 9th or 10th game in the series.

https://monsterhunter.fandom.com/wiki/Game_List

There are two Monster Hunter teams at capcom, Team A is the team that makes the mainline games - including World, team B last made Monster Hunter Generations: Ultimate (kind of a greatest hits of Monster Hunter except for World) and they've been working on Rise for 4ish years now.

Basically they alternate releases, and this years release is gonna be Rise, next year is likely gonna be the Rise expansion pack + Master (G) Rank, then I think in 2022 is when we'll finally get a release of World 2.
 
The Demo is out on Switch and it is awesome.

The buffs they gave the hunting Horn make it into such a fantastic weapon, it's super fast and smooth and practically entirely new. Most other weapons I've tried feel the same as old MH, although something is a bit different with the switch axe sword mode and I can't quite figure out what it is. (Switchaxe was my main in MHW)

The new traversal and indigenous life mechanics already make World feel slow and old.

Monster riding is better than mounting in every single way.

I'm gonna love the hell out of this.

Also Mizutsune has always been a favorite monster and seeing it back is awesome.


Can't wait to see what other monsters they haven't shown off yet. The current list is already impressive.
 
I'd like to pick up the collector's edition but it looks like I missed out. Really liking what I see in the demo, this is exactly what I wanted.
 
MavericK said:
I'd like to pick up the collector's edition but it looks like I missed out. Really liking what I see in the demo, this is exactly what I wanted.
We got lucky and my wife is getting the collectors edition and we also pre-ordered all the amiibo. I'm gonna be getting it digital but i'm holding out buying it to see if there's gonna be a MonHun switch model releasing simultaneously.
 
Am I missing something, or is there really no discussion thread for this game outside of this one (PC rumor)?

They keep releasing new trailers and stuff but I haven't seen much discussion about it on here.
 
Already buying for Switch, but I might double-dip on PC like I did for World. I'd love it if they had cross-platform save transfers, but not getting my hopes up.
 
TheSlySyl said:
Not really a sequel, more of a side game. Keep in mind that World is technically like the 9th or 10th game in the series.

https://monsterhunter.fandom.com/wiki/Game_List

There are two Monster Hunter teams at capcom, Team A is the team that makes the mainline games - including World, team B last made Monster Hunter Generations: Ultimate (kind of a greatest hits of Monster Hunter except for World) and they've been working on Rise for 4ish years now.

Basically they alternate releases, and this years release is gonna be Rise, next year is likely gonna be the Rise expansion pack + Master (G) Rank, then I think in 2022 is when we'll finally get a release of World 2.
so this Rise game is not going to be on the same level as MH: World?...or is it like the Call of Duty franchise which alternates developers but the game/quality is still basically the same?...the fact that it was only announced for Switch initially made it seem like this was some offshoot and not one of the main MH games
 
World was the first multi-platform monster hunter, the first on PC or Xbox and also the first MH game on a sony home console since MH2 on PS2.

The last few monster hunters were actually 3DS titles first and foremost that also got ports to other nintendo consoles. (Tri was Wii, 3 Ultimate was 3DS and Wii U, 4 and 4 Ultimate were 3DS, Generations was 3DS, generations Ultimate was on Switch.)

Honestly, content wise, Monster Hunter World was a much smaller game than the last few Monster Hunters, even with Iceborne. Given the dev time they've spent on Rise, I suspect it'll actually be bigger and have a considerably higher number of monsters than World had.

MH:World was, essentially, the dumbing down of Monster Hunter to make it more appealing to MH newcomers. New engine, shinier graphics, simplified a lot of systems (mostly for the better.) However it came at the cost of Monster Variety.

Rise looks like it takes a lot of the improvements from World and then adds in some of the classic, more complicated systems. Exactly how much it differs is hard to know yet because I only played the super limited demo.

If you liked World, it's definitely worth a go, cause I don't expect the World sequel for a few years.

The two developers styles are probably more distinct than the two Call of Duty development teams, but I haven't played a Call of Duty game in a decade.
The team that made MH:rise tends to be the more... Experimental. Their last game had 4 different movesets per weapon that you could change before a hunt, for example.

Anyway.
PC released confirmed for 2022, lots more data coming out via some interviews and such.

 
TheSlySyl said:
MH:World was, essentially, the dumbing down of Monster Hunter to make it more appealing to MH newcomers. New engine, shinier graphics, simplified a lot of systems (mostly for the better.) However it came at the cost of Monster Variety.

Rise looks like it takes a lot of the improvements from World and then adds in some of the classic, more complicated systems. Exactly how much it differs is hard to know yet because I only played the super limited demo.

The team that made MH:rise tends to be the more... Experimental. Their last game had 4 different movesets per weapon that you could change before a hunt, for example
thanks for the info...interesting that the Rise developer is more experimental...sounds like this could be the better overall game
 
polonyc2 said:
thanks for the info...interesting that the Rise developer is more experimental...sounds like this could be the better overall game
I'm hoping. The Quality of Life improvements in World were absolutely fantastic, which is why I ended up playing so much of it (535 hours last I looked.)

Don't worry, I'll be talking about Rise here when it comes out if people want me too. I'm also tempted to get a capture card and maybe stream it. Monster Hunter has turned into probably my favorite game series over the past few years.
 
I just couldn't get this to stick. I bought the Icelands or whatever its called. A couple hours in and I get bored. Not sure what it was.
 
I should state I'm glad the title is coming to PC, but I admit disappointment about 2022 particularly due to hearing this is exclusivity by contract ; after all, it shouldn't take a whole year to ready a version for PC post the Switch launch. . I'm grown quite tired of exclusivity like this, especially considering how well MH World did on PC via Steam. We need to hurry up and get past exclusivity by contract (be it on console exclusivity, Epic store /platform exclusivity on PC , third party or first party etc) ASAP. While I'd understand a few months delay for the technical updates and testing involved in a port to PC, but a whole year - not to mention reports of "giving" Nintendo a year - suggests contract, not technical debt or whatnot . Still, I'm glad that it will be on its way but I guess we'll see what happens.
 
I managed to sneak in a pre-order for the Switch Collector's Edition somehow the other day - had a stock notification on Walmart for it and it came in-stock briefly. Not sure if it will again, though.
 
RanceJustice said:
I should state I'm glad the title is coming to PC, but I admit disappointment about 2022 particularly due to hearing this is exclusivity by contract ; after all, it shouldn't take a whole year to ready a version for PC post the Switch launch.
It took nearly a year for MHworld to come to PC after Xbox/PS4 launch, so i'm not really surprised by this. It is annoying, but I'm already commited to the Switch version.
 
TheSlySyl said:
It took nearly a year for MHworld to come to PC after Xbox/PS4 launch, so i'm not really surprised by this. It is annoying, but I'm already commited to the Switch version.
I know, but this was the first time that the title made such a major release on PC (in the mainline, worldwide etc). It was still annoying for such a delay, but it was more understandable as the series was uncertain. Now however, both Capcom's continual confirmation that their games do really well, even in the West, on PC via Steam and the specific sales of both Monster Hunter World and the Iceborn expansion etc... mean that it shouldn't have meant this kind of delay again. There's no unknown "we're taking a real chance here, lets see how it does first" dynamic.

Even knowing this, its frustrating for there to be such a long delay before PC release. Worse, it creates a situation where the dev/publishers may say "we finally brought it to PC and there wasn't as much interest... guess its all that piracy or people didn't really like it, so now we won't bother in the future" instead of recognizing the real reasons for sales drops which are usually predicated on things like stupid pricing, stupid lack of content, delays, failure to release concurrently and take advantage of hype etc. Especially when it comes to Japanese devs, there's a self-fulfilling prophecy when it comes to PC releases at times - for good or for ill. In any event, its a pity that Rise will be delayed so long on what seems to be more of an exclusivity agreement on contract than anything else. When it does arrive, I hope that Capcom is smart enough to moderate the price, include content that has released in the interim, and the like .
 
