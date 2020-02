On paper it looks potentially fantastic, especially for the price. IPS, 10-bit, 4K, FreeSync, even VESA mounting etc.... but that 250 nits of brightness is worrisome. On the page others report that it does support HDR10 and outputs something visually different in HDR mode, that you don't need a huge brightness range for HDR... but I'm skeptical, especially at such a low brightness rating - even many "standard" monitors have 300/350+. The only other concern is though I like seeing FreeSync, discussion on the page suggests that its range is only from 30 to 60hz officially? Now I've not used FreeSync and am currently on an Nvidia card (which I wish would support it!), but I have to wonder if the display is overclockable and FreeSync compatible to say 75-100hz?



I have a Monoprice 1440p monitor that is a couple of years old and its high quality for its price (though showing its age a bit - larger bezels than I'd like) using the exact same A-rated LG IPS panel that Apple displays of the time were using if I recall. Sure it has some shortcomings (ie crappy stand), but I wish I recalled its brightness specs!