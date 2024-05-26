Monitors larger than 32", but not curved or ultrawide?

Blue Proteus
n00b
- Joined
- Mar 31, 2020
- Messages
- 10
I use a 3 monitor setup (main central in landscape and side monitors portrait).
My main monitor (32") is getting flaky and just turning off then coming back on and I want to replace it.
I'd like to go a little larger than 32", but it seems once you go up to 34" or larger they're all ultrawide or curved, which I don't want.
I mainly do graphics and 3D work, and some gaming. I'm not concerned about refresh rate, what I've been using (60) is fine.
My gaming is pretty casual, so I don't need crazy high refresh rates.
I also use a KVM switch to switch all 3 monitors, keyboard, and mouse between my home and work computers.
Looking for suggestions, thanks.
