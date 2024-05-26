Monitors larger than 32", but not curved or ultrawide?

If you are doing graphics work, and 3d work that includes textures and colors - be aware that FALD screens are non-uniform by nature of the backlight tech. So if you need absolute values, it might not be possible with FALD. Wherever there is bright light next to darks, or light/dark providing detail via contrast in objects and texures, having to light the lighter area will lift the blacks compared to larger dark areas of the screen, and it may also mute the color details/range at the top some too depending on how the FALD algorithm/firmware operates. The only way to have a uniform FALD screen is to turn the FALD off - however not every FALD screen has that option , though some can via the service menu. For example, RTings often has to turn FALD off in the service menu of screens it reviews in order to report the native contrast of the screen.It's not bad looking, how FALD works around it's limitations, it's just a much lower contrast in those areas (so lifted blacks, muted colors) compared to the other parts of the screen where there are fields of dark or fields of bright that aren't mixed. Mixed areas have an aura (or a smoothed "gradient" of lighting across adjacent zones so that it's not a harsh transition). Therefore it's inaccurate. For most people, media and gaming and some general app use it's not a problem, but for professional graphics work it might be, depending.OLED asbl (which also can be turned off in the service menu of some, but not all, OLED screens), will step down the brightness which is also inaccurate obviously. ABL, a big brightness drop reflex, can't be defeated per se, but you can run your peak brightness beneath the ABL threshold to avoid it. Usually around 180nit to 240nit depending on the screen and firmware.. . . . . . . . . . . . . .Personally, I think 1800R is barely curved at all for typical width screens.1800R(adius) = 1800mm = ~ 70 inch radiusSo it's a semicircle arc segment of a 140 inch circle. That's like taking a metal measuring tape in front of you 5' 10" away and rotating it. Not much curvature there across a short arc the width of a screen.The real problem with curved screens imo is that most of them aren't designed for the user to sit at the center of curvature. For example, even 1000R , 1000mm is around 40" to the center of curvature. A desktop monitor would have to be at 700R (27.5 inch to center) to 750R (29.5 inch to center) , in order for all of the pixels on the screen to be equidistant from your eyes.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .. .