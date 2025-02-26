Monitors for Sale : 45" 5K OLED, NEC EA274WMi, Samsung 28A 4k 144, Dell E2722HX, AW3423DW,

undertaker2k8

undertaker2k8

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 25, 2012
Messages
2,172
Have the following screens for sale:

45" 5k OLED (New, less than 10 hours of use, pending return to LG since I like my AW3423DW better): $1751 (cost) + actual ship.

NEC EA274Wmi, from the golden era of 27" 1440p screens, works perfectly and can be hardware calibrated for professional sRGB use. $150 + shipping

https://www.sharpnecdisplays.us/products/displays/ea274wmi-bk

Samsung S28AG70 4k 28" 144 Hz monitor, very fast 4k IPS screen that can do dual duty for both professional and gaming use, decent 16 zone HDR implementation. $275 + shipping

https://www.samsung.com/us/computin...qhd-led-gaming-monitor-ls28ag700nnxza/b2bapp/

Both screens have no blemishes and have minimal bleed/glow.

Also have a brand new in box Dell E2722HX, $100 + SHIPPING https://www.amazon.com/Dell-inch-Monitor-1920-1080/dp/B096MYB1H1?th=1

All 3 are available to ship right away.

Also available is a perfect Dell U3423DW screen, needs no introduction around these parts, the OG OLED monitor, this one was a rev 2 from 2023, updated to the latest firmware. $550 + shipping, can ship early April soon as 45" 5K arrives.

Open to reasonable offers on all and given shipping costs, local bay area/NorCal buyers are preferred.

Thanks.
 
Last edited:
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
Pm sent. I have heat and plenty of references if needed.

Was not sold to me, it was sold to someone else before I could send the payment. I was driving home and was sent the payment info, looked at the pm but could not stop. 43 mins passed before I pulled into my drive way.

I totally understand, and thanks for offering it to the communit
 
Last edited:
Dreamerbydesign said:
Pm sent. I have heat and plenty of references if needed.

Edit- pm returned.

Was not sold to me, it was sold to someone else before I could send the payment, then seller asked me not to send. Not a big deal, but am being transparent.
Click to expand...
To be fair, PM sent means nothing.


Good on OP for helping the community here and not scalping the already manufacturer scalped prices.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
Pm sent. I have heat and plenty of references if needed.

Edit- pm returned.

Was not sold to me, it was sold to someone else before I could send the payment. Either way thanks for offering it to the community.
Click to expand...

I was given the go ahead by seller to send payment. I was under the belief you had backed out. If the seller wants he can refund my payment and take payment from you for the item, you did call it first, I'm willing to back away from the deal.
 
Bad ConNecTioN said:
I was given the go ahead by seller to send payment. I was under the belief you had backed out. If the seller wants he can refund my payment and take payment from you for the item, you did call it first, I'm willing to back away from the deal.
Click to expand...
I was actually driving home. He said I was first in line, we agreed and setup the payment. I was pulling into the driveway at home and I got the pm it was sold, after he had sent the payment info.

I did ask kindly that he explain that and refund the buyer but totally understood if he would not. It did take me 43 mins to respond after payment info was sent, but I did open the pm while driving. So he may have seen I read it and assumed I ghosted, although I’d been in contact all afternoon chatting with him about it.

This is why I like [H] and why I continue to sell my stuff here and buy here. This read sums up this great community.

It’s ok tho, not a big deal. I may have found another.
 
Last edited:
Dreamerbydesign said:
I was actually driving home. He said I was first in line, we agreed and setup the payment. I was pulling into the driveway at home and I got the pm it was sold, after he had sent the payment info.
Click to expand...
was yours. not cool, you other two. especially looking at post history...
 
All: I'm going to keep confusion to a minimum and honor the existing deal with Bad ConNecTioN , dealing with work and a move currently and don't have the time for back n forth, apologies.

Dreamerbydesign no disrespect but you did show some hesitation proposing partial payment upfront etc initially which delayed things , so it just goes to one who paid first.

Offer to let you have dibs if I can get another stands.

Thanks all and appreciate the understanding.

 
undertaker2k8 said:
All: I'm going to keep confusion to a minimum and honor the existing deal with Bad ConNecTioN , dealing with work and a move currently and don't have the time for back n forth, apologies.

Dreamerbydesign no disrespect but you did show some hesitation proposing partial payment upfront etc initially which delayed things , so it just goes to one who paid first.

Offer to let you have dibs if I can get another stands.

Thanks all and appreciate the understanding.

Click to expand...
No problem at all. That was based on the asking price and high demand. I appreciate it, and thanks again for selling to the community.
 
Ttt, on the flip side if someone wants my 45" 5k monitor, willing to sell that for oop cost 1751 plus shipping (bnib).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top