Monitors blip off then on after returning from sleep mode.

Got three monitors. two 1080s and a 1440. Run by a 3600 and a 3070.



I have it set for two hours for the screens to shut off. Works fine. However, when I move the mouse, everything comes up normal, and about ten seconds later they all shutoff as though unplugged, wait three seconds, then everything kicks back on, then fine for the rest of the time. Any ideas why they're kicking off after ten seconds from being woken up? Its kind of annoying.