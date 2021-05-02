monitor wont always find an hdmi signal

D

dhodson66

n00b
Joined
Nov 26, 2016
Messages
40
i made a new build recently: amd 5900x, ati 6800xt red devil, msi tomahawk

sometimes but not always, i cant get the monitor to see an hdmi signal. Ive tried this on two monitors and the problem persists as well as purchased a new latest edtion hdmi cable.

while the montior doesnt show anything, im pretty sure the computer is running fine in the background since i have to hard stop it and when i eventually get it to boot it tells me windows wasnt started correctly

i pretty much know within 5 seconds if the montior is going to "work". I updated my bios driver as well as ati driver. Once it starts/recognizes the montior, i never have a problem. I have run test programs to benchmark the computer and make sure its stable and it has never crashed.

any ideas what is wrong?
 
