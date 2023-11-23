Monitor "Overdrive" response time damage or reduced lifespan ?

Hello.

Thanks for reading my topic.

Some IPS monitors have an configuration named "response time" for "optimize" the response time.

However is as that naming "response time" is overdrive.

Overdrive increases the voltage sent to each pixel, making them respond faster than their natural response time.

Here I see an IPS monitor LG 24MP400 with "Response Time". Is possible select disable, normal, fast and faster.

Even using 75 HZ and selecting fast or faster that monitor have ghosting.

Strange detail is in specifications is 5 ms and overdrive setting was created for avoid ghosting.

I had used an LG E1641 TN with 16 ms and not does any ghosting.



Enabling "overdrive" fast can damage the monitor in long time of usage ? That setting is problem for monitor lifespan ?

Also not any information about what is the value of ms when selecing any setting (disable, normal, fast or faster) in manual.

The user not understand if only is used 5 ms if using faster.



Not is simple buy an monitor with good quality without any problem so as was in CRT age.

Have an nice day.