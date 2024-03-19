Monitor on arm, need to prevent side to side swivel

I have a cat, he occasionally bunts into an edge of my monitor which causes that side to swivel/tilt back towards the wall behind it.
There is no screw or bolt to tighten on the platform that attaches to the monitor.
Is there some kind of brace that could clip onto the monitor that extends to the wall to keep the monitor from swiveling to that side?
