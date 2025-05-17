Monitor goes blank w/ RTX5070 - need help troubleshooting

Hey Y'alls, need some troubleshooting ideas.



PNY RTX 5070. Works fine, but after a few hours of non-gaming usage (videos, browsing), screen will randomly shut off (no signal to monitor) and nothing else. No fans at 100% (I know this was a driver issue with RTX 50), just no display.

After about 20s of this, PC will reboot (POST beep) on its own but still no display.

I have to 5s power off the PC and turn it back on, then it'll come on with "failed POST" message. I bypass it and all is good for several hours or days thereafter.



History: upgraded to new 5070 a week ago. Had a used 3080ti before for about 4mo. 3080ti would randomly turn off the screen for a split second but would come back on right away (no reboot required) every time. Had a 3060ti before this for several years, which was rock solid without any issues whatsoever.



Beside GPU change, I upgraded RAM last year and added an SSD this year before the 5070 upgrade. Everything else has been same and very solid for a few years.



Asus B560-I, 5800X3D, 2x32gb GSkill, 750w Seasonic X Gold, 970 Evo+ 1TB, W10P.



Thoughts? The mere idea of having to RMA the 5070 is making me sick...