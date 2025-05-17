  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Monitor goes blank w/ RTX5070 - need help troubleshooting

Hey Y'alls, need some troubleshooting ideas.

PNY RTX 5070. Works fine, but after a few hours of non-gaming usage (videos, browsing), screen will randomly shut off (no signal to monitor) and nothing else. No fans at 100% (I know this was a driver issue with RTX 50), just no display.
After about 20s of this, PC will reboot (POST beep) on its own but still no display.
I have to 5s power off the PC and turn it back on, then it'll come on with "failed POST" message. I bypass it and all is good for several hours or days thereafter.

History: upgraded to new 5070 a week ago. Had a used 3080ti before for about 4mo. 3080ti would randomly turn off the screen for a split second but would come back on right away (no reboot required) every time. Had a 3060ti before this for several years, which was rock solid without any issues whatsoever.

Beside GPU change, I upgraded RAM last year and added an SSD this year before the 5070 upgrade. Everything else has been same and very solid for a few years.

Asus B560-I, 5800X3D, 2x32gb GSkill, 750w Seasonic X Gold, 970 Evo+ 1TB, W10P.

Thoughts? The mere idea of having to RMA the 5070 is making me sick...
 
Also just curious, since the 5070 has roughly the same performance as a 3080ti and the same memory configuration, why did you upgrade?
 
Also just curious, since the 5070 has roughly the same performance as a 3080ti and the same memory configuration, why did you upgrade?
B/c I was able to get a 5070 at a good price, and the 3080ti is a few years old and is more power hungry. I tend to keep my PC hardware under 3 years of age. I need to list that 3080ti FS, nice EVGA FTW3 card.
Rollback drivers until it stops.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NTXoUsdSAnA

The video also has some random issues people are having. Maybe one of these could be your issue?
I didn't realize how extensive those issues were... I do have a monitor and TV hooked up that I switch b/w the 2, and the issues started both times when I was using the HDMI TV. Let me try switching the DP port to #1. Thanks!
 
Nah, this thing is definitely dead - I plugged a DP #1, it fails to post half the time, freezes even more, and freezes every time upon restart (will POST but no display, not even the UEFI splash screen). Put the 3080ti back in, everything works as it should. Glad I haven't sold the 3080ti, yet.

Time to RMA this 5070 and test out PNY customer service. Ugh...
 
Well, the provlem turned out to be my Asus B550-I motherboard...

Changed to a Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master, keeping everything else same, and the PNY 5070 hasn't crashed once in a few weeks now.

How does that make any sense?
 
