Monitor get signal later than normal after booting pc.

Hi my pc:
10850K stock 4800mhz
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP
Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming
Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming
1 TB SSD
Aorus FI27Q-P monitor
I have fast a question. Always when i am booting pc and turning on monitor, i am getting screen and signal +- before Windows 10 <post screen>.
Yesterday ( orange light in monitor was ) i was waiting much longer for signal, till Windows 10 fully loaded. Happened once. Is this a sign of something wrong or its fine? Thank you. Thats all.
