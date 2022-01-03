Monitor get signal later than normal after booting pc.

Hi my pc:

10850K stock 4800mhz

2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP

Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium

Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming

Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming

1 TB SSD

Aorus FI27Q-P monitor



I have fast a question. Always when i am booting pc and turning on monitor, i am getting screen and signal +- before Windows 10 <post screen>.

Yesterday ( orange light in monitor was ) i was waiting much longer for signal, till Windows 10 fully loaded. Happened once. Is this a sign of something wrong or its fine? Thank you. Thats all.