monitor AORUS AD27QD - short circuit and tripped breaker.

Hello. I had a good monitor AORUS AD27QD. Yesterday when i was sleep i left monitor on like always. When i woke in morning there was not power in house. Something tripped breaker/fuse.

When i turn up breaker and power back in,monitor just refused to turn on. So monitor i guess tripped breaker somehow and make short circuit.



PC starting normally. Only monitor get damaged.

During night only pc was running and monitor. Other devices was off.



Is this possible that monitor can trip breaker?