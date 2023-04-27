Monitor and keyboard go dark, then restarts with different background - trying to help my sister long distance

My sister called me today with a problem with her PC. She lives a long way from me, so it makes troubleshooting her issue a bit difficult.



She has an HP Omen 30L-GT13 desktop that she bought last June. Today it started acting up, when she first noticed some "black pixels" on her monitor. Then after a while, the screen and her keyboard went dark for a bit, then came back up. She said it did it twice today. I tried to clarify if the machine had restarted, but she could not say for certain. She was just using MS Word and the internet.



I asked if the computer had made any odd noises, or if the fans had stopped/sped up, or there was any smoke or odor. She said no.



I know this is not much to go on yet. I have asked her to pay attention to details the next time this happens (assuming it does).



My first thought was that possibly the power supply is going bad. I was hoping for some ideas of what could cause that kind of issue, and if there is anything I can have her do to test her machine. I am not sure if she should continue to use it. I believe the machine has a one year warranty, and she has another month or so to get it fixed.



Thanks in advance for any suggestions.