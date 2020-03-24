Monitor 21.5" VP228QG coil whine

I have a VP228QG (TN, 75hz, Freesync), it had coil whine

Amazon send me a replacement, it had coil whine too

The first one was made in august 2018, the second one in december 2019



So i have a high pitch noise, buzzing, coil whine

It gets lourder when there is dark content (Reddit night mode)

It gets less noisy if the background is mostly white (Google search page)

There is still coil whine even when the background is a mix of white and black



If i turn the page or the internet browser into fullscreen, Coil whine noise is very low but still here

If I return on deskopt, same thing

IN these two cases, the noise look like the same noise that a low fan produce





Things i did but didnt work :



Change all cable

Use VGA, HDMI and DP

Disconnect all other cable ( speaker, ethernet, keyboard, mouse)

Connect Headphone in monitor's Line-in

Change brightness 0-100

Change contrast (at 100, it get lourder)

Freesync on/off (get lourder on off)

Try everything in OSD

Swiching to CPU iGPU



So the only case, where the coil whine is weaker but still can hear it, is fullscreen mode and switch to 60hz

.

Either i didnt have luck (These two monitor were the last stock from Amazon)

Either, this model have a default

I didnt encounter this problem when i was testing 24" and 27" inch monitor (IPS, VA, TN)