Monitor 21.5" VP228QG coil whine

I have a VP228QG (TN, 75hz, Freesync), it had coil whine
Amazon send me a replacement, it had coil whine too
The first one was made in august 2018, the second one in december 2019
So i have a high pitch noise, buzzing, coil whine
It gets lourder when there is dark content (Reddit night mode)
It gets less noisy if the background is mostly white (Google search page)
There is still coil whine even when the background is a mix of white and black
If i turn the page or the internet browser into fullscreen, Coil whine noise is very low but still here
If I return on deskopt, same thing
IN these two cases, the noise look like the same noise that a low fan produce
Things i did but didnt work :
Change all cable
Use VGA, HDMI and DP
Disconnect all other cable ( speaker, ethernet, keyboard, mouse)
Connect Headphone in monitor's Line-in
Change brightness 0-100
Change contrast (at 100, it get lourder)
Freesync on/off (get lourder on off)
Try everything in OSD
Swiching to CPU iGPU
So the only case, where the coil whine is weaker but still can hear it, is fullscreen mode and switch to 60hz
.
Either i didnt have luck (These two monitor were the last stock from Amazon)
Either, this model have a default
I didnt encounter this problem when i was testing 24" and 27" inch monitor (IPS, VA, TN)
