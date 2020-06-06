Monero XRP -- is anyone [H]ard mining?

I feel dirty. I went to /Reddit to get some current information about mining Monero.

Seems like Monero mining was designed to be resistant to ASICs.

Is anyone here at the [H]orde mining XRP?

Lots of the folks at Reddit are mining with AMD Ryzen hardware. The faster the CPU and the faster the memory the better. Sounds [H]ard to me!
 
