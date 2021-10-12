Modifying older drivers to support newer video card releases?

I recall back in the day modifying a driver or two, to add lines to its .inf allowing support of a video card that was released after the driver was. Either my memory is getting worse, or the 'how' of this has changed a lot, as I'm drawing a blank on trying that, now.



Specifically, I'm running a Radeon 6600xt and want to use it for Folding @ Home. Only, AMD has a driver bug past the 21.3.2 drivers which cuts Folding performance down massively. So advice on the Folding forums is 'just roll back to 21.3.2 for AMD cards!' Great, except...the 6600xt didn't exist in retail channels at the time the 21.3.2 driver was out, so it isn't in the drivers as a supported card.



I'd suspect it should work with the drivers - the card was certainly being tested at the time the driver was the latest official release (the card only came out a month or so later) - but not sure how to modify the driver file to see that possibility...if it's possible at all, that is.