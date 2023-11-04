Modern Warfare III (2023): Graphics looks like *last gen* what happened?

Cannibal Corpse
I am playing FLASHPOINT level, and the environment, and the main protagonist's graphical detail fluctuate between good to low-res.
On the contrary, last year's game (done by the almighty Infinity Ward) looks pristine, with razor sharp graphical details. I am running the game on EXTREME graphics settings.I can't believe that in 2023, with the emphasis on highest graphical fidelity in gaming, this is happening.
I am playing this on:
CPU: Ryzen 7800X3D
MoBo: GIGABYTE B650 Aorus Elite AX
RAM: CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 RAM 32GB (2x16GB) 6000MHz CL36 |
HDD: Crucial T700 2TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD
GPU: RTX 4090 Gigabyte Gaming OC 24GB
DISPLAY: Sony BRAVIA 55" OLED Display (XR-55A80K) (4K @ 120Hz)
Textures are *NOT* 4K, they are very low res.
So disappointed.
