Modern Linux on an AM1 box

Hey guys,I was poking around my basement & found an old AM1 box I'd like to do something fun with. Specs are:Mini-Itx board with AM1 Sempron 3850 16G ddr3 (tried ecc unbuffered w/o success)60GB ocz solid ssd10Gbit Mellanox Connect-x 3 NIC as well as an onboard 1Gbit/sUsable for web browsing on most sites? The gpu is whatever is onboard. I was thinking it might be fun to see what kind of gaming I can do in 25w at 1920x1080, but looking for other suggestions as well.What I don't need:1) Firewall/Router (I have pfsense/cisco 3945e for this already)2) Plex (I have a box for this)3) FreeNas (I have a box for this)What else would you guys suggest as something fun rather than just a plane/jane desktop?