Modern Linux on an AM1 box

Hey guys,
I was poking around my basement & found an old AM1 box I'd like to do something fun with. Specs are:
Mini-Itx board with AM1 Sempron 3850.
16G ddr3 (tried ecc unbuffered w/o success)
60GB ocz solid ssd
10Gbit Mellanox Connect-x 3 NIC as well as an onboard 1Gbit/s
Usable for web browsing on most sites? The gpu is whatever is onboard. I was thinking it might be fun to see what kind of gaming I can do in 25w at 1920x1080, but looking for other suggestions as well.
What I don't need:
1) Firewall/Router (I have pfsense/cisco 3945e for this already)
2) Plex (I have a box for this)
3) FreeNas (I have a box for this)
What else would you guys suggest as something fun rather than just a plane/jane desktop?
