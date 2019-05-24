mode13 FS: NIB RMA EVGA SC+ 980Ti ACX, CORSAIR K70... WTB G.SKILL DDR4 3600 (SNIPER X)

WTB 16GB or 32GB kit (2x8GB or 2x16GB) G.SKILL SNIPER X DDR4 3600 (hynix CJR)
www.newegg.com

G.SKILL Sniper X Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3600 (PC4 28800) Desktop Memory Model F4-3600C19D-16GSXKB - Newegg.com

Buy G.SKILL Sniper X Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3600 (PC4 28800) Desktop Memory Model F4-3600C19D-16GSXKB with fast shipping and top-rated customer service. Newegg shopping upgraded ™
www.newegg.com www.newegg.com
LEAVE PRICE IF YOU HAVE THEM, WILL IGNORE ANY POST WITHOUT A PRICE


FOR SALE: PLEASE SHOW ME YOUR HEAT WHEN YOU MESSAGE ME!!

Sealed in the box (I'll open this up to test it out if there is interest, buyers MUST HAVE HEAT)
EVGA GeForce GTX 980 Ti SC+ GAMING ACX 2.0+
www.evga.com

EVGA GeForce GTX 980 Ti SC+ GAMING ACX 2.0+

Introducing the EVGA GeForce GTX 980 Ti. Accelerated by the groundbreaking NVIDIA Maxwell architecture, GTX 980 Ti delivers an unbeatable 4K and virtual reality experience. With 2816 NVIDIA CUDA Cores and 6GB of GDDR5 memory, it has the horsepower to drive whatever comes next. In fact, the EVGA...
www.evga.com www.evga.com

My previous one was capable of running at 1420mhz @ stock voltage for the duration of it's life, bringing it very close in performance to a GTX 1070 Ti and a cut above the GTX 1070. I can't guarantee such overclocks, but I would expect it to get close to that ballpark with proper case airflow. I would imagine this is a b-stock replacement based on the plain box? (EVGA site: "B-Stock products are Factory Recertified to meet the performance and reliability of a new product of the same model.")

3.jpg2.jpg1.jpg
$190 SHIPPED, PAYPAL ONLY, OPEN TO REASONABLE OFFERS




Corsair Gaming K70 Mechanical Keyboard (MX blue, red LEDs, very sturdy brushed aluminum chassis). Very lightly used, looks pretty much new to me, he replaced it after only owning it for a month or two because he wanted full RGB... Comes with palm rest, keycap puller, and a handful of extra keycaps for some of the 'gaming' keys, shipping in the box for the newer k70 RGB.

$55 shipped
k70 red.jpglabel.jpg







MISC STUFF:

UGT-PC341 BNIB USB 3.0 PCI-e Host Card $15 shipped
usb.jpg



NOTE: I'll leave all original pictures of sold items attached in the case of issues/dispute. They're visible at the bottom of the post.

3770 - SOLD
i7-4790K + Asus Z97-Pro Wifi-AC + Team Xtreem DDR3 2400 16GB (2x8GB) - sold to Beaflag VonRathburg
Vega 64 + Bykski Block - SOLD
Sennheiser Game Zero - SOLD
Asus Z170 Pro Gaming Motherboard - DAMAGED. $20 SHIPPED AS IS. -- SOLD TO HEATSHIVER
Corsair AF120 Quiet Edition -- SOLD TO HEATSHIVER
6x Alphacool Eiszyklon Aurora RGB - 1100rpm + Alphacool EIS-Matrix Aurora Controller - SOLD TO HEATSHIVER
Cybernet ZPC-H6 All in one PC - SOLD TO HEATSHIVER





Heat: Be sure to exchange feedback with me!! I'm also 100% positive on ebay and overclock.net if you need more 'cred'.
https://www.heatware.com/u/119126/to

geriatrictomato on ebay, 100% positive lifetime feedback buying and selling..
 

Last edited:
bumpity boo. Still have plenty to add but haven't had much time to sort.
 
Price drop bump. Accepting reasonable offers on everything, gonna move to ebay if no interest shortly.
 
Last call before some ebay listings. Will have new stuff to post here soon.

Ding ding
 
In the beginning were the words and the words made the world. I am the words. The words are everything. Where the words end the world ends. You cannot go forward in the absence of space. Repeat.
 
I have a LGA771 pin modified Xeon E5450 and i7-2600K. Looking for cash atm, so if you're interested, please PM me. :)
 
Bolster gone to nebulous and biggity bump.. going to add my Powercolor V64 w/ original packaging and Bykski RGB block hopefully tomorrow if anyone wants that.. not sure what to ask for that as prices change so fast, check back.
 
Bump and recent buyers or inquiries please see my little "hurricane warning" edit to the top post. I may not have access to the internet right now!!!
 
Bump, if someone buys the Vega64 for air cooling and the block is for sale solo I'm interested.
 
Didn't notice the replies here. For the guys looking for me to part the vega and block, is it within reason / rules to ask for you to make me price offers? Was kind of figuring it would sell bundled to save me a few bucks but I'll part it if need be
 
Vega no longer pending. I've had a few people make offers then change their mind now. Couple more bumps before it's moved to ebay.
 
