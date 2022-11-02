modDIY power cables for 4090s

So I received the modDIY power cables for my 4090s.configured with 600w full power each, the corner / bend of the cable happens easily just from gravity. Cables (without sleeving) feel (compared to sleeving) light as hair and just as flexible. No stress on the 4090 sockets.I was going to get the right angle adapter from CableMod, but now that the cables are here from nodDIY I no longer see the need for the right angle adapter from Cablemod.Here are some pics, seriously, cables just fall into place like a small pony tail. Made cable management easier in a SFF case: