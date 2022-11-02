modDIY power cables for 4090s

Venturi
So I received the modDIY power cables for my 4090s.
configured with 600w full power each, the corner / bend of the cable happens easily just from gravity. Cables (without sleeving) feel (compared to sleeving) light as hair and just as flexible. No stress on the 4090 sockets.
I was going to get the right angle adapter from CableMod, but now that the cables are here from nodDIY I no longer see the need for the right angle adapter from Cablemod.
Here are some pics, seriously, cables just fall into place like a small pony tail. Made cable management easier in a SFF case:
