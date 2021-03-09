Modder puts 16GB of memory on GeForce RTX 3070

Global Chip shortage? No Problem.

Meanwhile...in Russia.

"Russian modder VIK-on has once again provided a very interesting walkthrough video demonstrating the process of upgrading a GeForce graphics card with more memory. In the latest video, he modded GeForce RTX 3070 to 16GB memory, doubling the size of the official specifications. The graphics card used by VIK-on is the Palit GamingPro model".

https://videocardz.com/newz/modder-puts-16gb-memory-on-geforce-rtx-3070-and-it-works

 
