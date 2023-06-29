Modder implements DLSS 3 Frame Gen, DLSS 2 in Jedi Survivor

GoodBoy
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Nov 29, 2004
- Messages
- 2,537
https://wccftech.com/star-wars-jedi-survivor-mod-shows-dlss-superiority-over-fsr-2/
"After the DLSS 3 (Frame Generation) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor mod that greatly boosts frame rate when using GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics card, modder PureDark is now working on implementing DLSS 2 (Super Resolution) in the game.
Since Jedi Survivor is an AMD-partnered title, it only features native support for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 upscaling technique. However, the game's implementation of FSR 2 is quite bad and leads to blurry textures and degraded image quality. While a new mod helps a bit with that, GeForce RTX owners have been waiting for PureDark to deliver a proper NVIDIA DLSS 2 implementation.
PureDark recently posted an image comparison of DLSS 2 and FSR 2 in his work-in-progress Star Wars Jedi: Survivor mod, showing that the modded DLSS 2 version has fewer artifacts and is better aliased than the native FSR 2 implementation. However, he also noted that there wouldn't be any performance improvements moving from FSR 2 to DLSS 2.
PureDark hasn't released this DLSS Star Wars Jedi: Survivor mod yet..."
Set the Youtube to stream at max resolution and maximize it get the best impression of the improvements.
If a modder can put this in, there's no excuse that the developer "couldn't" or "couldn't afford to". They were paid not to.
This one is worth a read as well: https://wccftech.com/star-wars-jedi-survivor-mod-disables-resolution-scaling/
"The new mod, which can be downloaded right now from Nexus Mods, fixes the blurriness which has been discovered to be caused by TAA without disabling it while also disabling broken hidden resolution scaling. According to the modder, hidden resolution scaling in the game is tied to the graphics preset, and only the Epic preset doesn't feature any scaling. Also, there's a bug that causes 50% resolution scaling if FSR 2.0 is disabled, forcing every user to play it on to prevent the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's visuals from looking even worse."
That mod is here: https://www.nexusmods.com/starwarsjedisurvivor/mods/74?tab=description
From the sounds of this one, it fixes the default 50% resolution scaling that is a hidden setting (why?).
This one should benefit both Nvidia and AMD users, so check it out if you own Jedi Survivor.
"After the DLSS 3 (Frame Generation) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor mod that greatly boosts frame rate when using GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics card, modder PureDark is now working on implementing DLSS 2 (Super Resolution) in the game.
Since Jedi Survivor is an AMD-partnered title, it only features native support for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 upscaling technique. However, the game's implementation of FSR 2 is quite bad and leads to blurry textures and degraded image quality. While a new mod helps a bit with that, GeForce RTX owners have been waiting for PureDark to deliver a proper NVIDIA DLSS 2 implementation.
PureDark recently posted an image comparison of DLSS 2 and FSR 2 in his work-in-progress Star Wars Jedi: Survivor mod, showing that the modded DLSS 2 version has fewer artifacts and is better aliased than the native FSR 2 implementation. However, he also noted that there wouldn't be any performance improvements moving from FSR 2 to DLSS 2.
PureDark hasn't released this DLSS Star Wars Jedi: Survivor mod yet..."
Set the Youtube to stream at max resolution and maximize it get the best impression of the improvements.
If a modder can put this in, there's no excuse that the developer "couldn't" or "couldn't afford to". They were paid not to.
This one is worth a read as well: https://wccftech.com/star-wars-jedi-survivor-mod-disables-resolution-scaling/
"The new mod, which can be downloaded right now from Nexus Mods, fixes the blurriness which has been discovered to be caused by TAA without disabling it while also disabling broken hidden resolution scaling. According to the modder, hidden resolution scaling in the game is tied to the graphics preset, and only the Epic preset doesn't feature any scaling. Also, there's a bug that causes 50% resolution scaling if FSR 2.0 is disabled, forcing every user to play it on to prevent the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's visuals from looking even worse."
That mod is here: https://www.nexusmods.com/starwarsjedisurvivor/mods/74?tab=description
From the sounds of this one, it fixes the default 50% resolution scaling that is a hidden setting (why?).
This one should benefit both Nvidia and AMD users, so check it out if you own Jedi Survivor.