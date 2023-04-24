Modded NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 With 16 GB of VRAM Shows Impressive Performance Uplift

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,125
Love this kind of stuff
“As said, the recent mod is a bit more complicated than the earlier one done on some earlier graphics cards, as some resistors needed to be grounded in order to support higher-capacity memory ICs, and the modded graphics card had to be set to high-performance mode in the NVIDIA Control Panel, in order to fix flickering.
AMD marketing has recently called out NVIDIA and pulled the VRAM card, but with NVIDIA launching the GeForce RTX 4070 with 12 GB of VRAM, it appears this won't change anytime soon. These mods show that there is definitely the need for more VRAM, at least in some games.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/307724/...b-of-vram-shows-impressive-performance-uplift
