Modded NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 With 16 GB of VRAM Shows Impressive Performance Uplift

Love this kind of stuff“As said, the recent mod is a bit more complicated than the earlier one done on some earlier graphics cards, as some resistors needed to be grounded in order to support higher-capacity memory ICs, and the modded graphics card had to be set to high-performance mode in the NVIDIA Control Panel, in order to fix flickering. AMD marketing has recently called out NVIDIA and pulled the VRAM card , but with NVIDIA launching the GeForce RTX 4070 with 12 GB of VRAM , it appears this won't change anytime soon. These mods show that there is definitely the need for more VRAM, at least in some games.”Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/307724/...b-of-vram-shows-impressive-performance-uplift