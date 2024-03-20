Mod problemas with Skyrim Anniversary Edition?

Can someone put me up to date with the lastest Skyrim fiasco from Bethesda?
I want to try to reinstall Skyrim with lots of mods, but do they work with the current version of the game? Old mods don't work? or all the mods dont work?
Has this problem been fixed or circumvented?

Should I get the lastest version Skyrim Anniversary Edition?
 
I have the latest version (or at least I think I do), with some graphical mods without issue.

Take that for what you will.
 
Apparently there was several mods that don't work, also with the Script extender. Can someone confirm the status of this?

Sounds like your question and particular situatuion is unique enough that asking questions of others is pointless.

We dont know what mods you use, and its not likely a single other person out there has the same mod list. You wont get an answer that is 100%.
 
