Mod problemas with Skyrim Anniversary Edition?

leSLIe
Fisting is Too Mainstream for Me
- Joined
- Oct 18, 2004
- Messages
- 13,927
Can someone put me up to date with the lastest Skyrim fiasco from Bethesda?
I want to try to reinstall Skyrim with lots of mods, but do they work with the current version of the game? Old mods don't work? or all the mods dont work?
Has this problem been fixed or circumvented?
Should I get the lastest version Skyrim Anniversary Edition?
I want to try to reinstall Skyrim with lots of mods, but do they work with the current version of the game? Old mods don't work? or all the mods dont work?
Has this problem been fixed or circumvented?
Should I get the lastest version Skyrim Anniversary Edition?