Mobo suggestion for Ryzen 5 3600

I could use some help and/or thoughts on which mobo to pair with a Ryzen 5 3600. I am having difficulty figuring out what I need/want. I was planning on waiting for B550 to get released, but it seems like some people say that will be Q3/4 of 2020. I do not want to wait that long.



Stability and reliability are important to me. Low temps? I did kind of want intel lan and good quality audio but I am not sure how necessary that is. I do not necessarily care about overclocking, I don't think it is worth it. Do not care about wifi. I am open to both B450/x470, but probably do not need x570. Also only plan on single graphics card.



So far my motherboard picks:



Asrock B450 Steel Legend

MSI B450 Tomahawk Max

MSI B450 Gaming Pro Carbon AC

Asus Rog Strix B450-F / X470?





Any help is appreciated. I cant decide.