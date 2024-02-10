Mobo + CPU + RAM + SSD Bundle (Ivybridge) $85 shipped

Hi all,
I have a bundle here I am looking to sell.
P8P67 Evo + E3-1275 V2 (I7 3770 Equivalent) with IO Shield
32gb RAM Mismatched but works fine at 1333mhz
Intel 200gb SSD with Fresh copy of Windows 10 activated
Thermalright Assassin Spirit 120 v2
$85 shipped for all.
All works as intended, GPU was cleaned and repasted and new thermalpads. (Possibly a mined GPU but it works like it should)
Heatware under SLK
Paypal F&F Only or mail a check
Thanks
I have a bundle here I am looking to sell.
P8P67 Evo + E3-1275 V2 (I7 3770 Equivalent) with IO Shield
32gb RAM Mismatched but works fine at 1333mhz
Intel 200gb SSD with Fresh copy of Windows 10 activated
Thermalright Assassin Spirit 120 v2
$85 shipped for all.
All works as intended, GPU was cleaned and repasted and new thermalpads. (Possibly a mined GPU but it works like it should)
Heatware under SLK
Paypal F&F Only or mail a check
Thanks
Attachments
Last edited: