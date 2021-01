MoBo/Chipset/CPU PCIe lanes - clarification is needed

Coolio said: Hi lopoetve , thank you for such a detailed reply! That's slightly more complicated than I though it would be. Click to expand...

Coolio said: So I assume it's an AMD Zen 2/3 logic that 4 lanes are dedicated to connect with the chipset - other CPUs may use different # of lanes for this task, right? Click to expand...

Coolio said: physical slot" or "2 x8 physical slots" if those slots were full-bandwidth, however alternatively - those could as well be "2 x16 physical slots", but non full-bandwidth ones, as we have only 16 lanes, so each x16 slot will use only 8 lanes (and thus be physically - an x16 slot, but electrically - an x8 slot). Did I get the idea right? Sorry for rising a possibly noob topic, but I'm going to build my PC for the first time, so makes sense to go into those details. So your sample numbers in reality could describe a "1 x16slot" or "2 x8slots" if those slots were, however alternatively - those could as well be "2 x16slots", butones, as we have only 16 lanes, so each x16 slot will use only 8 lanes (and thus be- an x16 slot, but- an x8 slot). Did I get the idea right? Sorry for rising a possibly noob topic, but I'm going to build my PC for the first time, so makes sense to go into those details. Click to expand...

Coolio said: Not sure I managed to see the bottleneck here... Pls correct me if I'm wrong, but what I understood from previous parts is that (if we're talking about Zen 2/3 as an example) 4 lanes are dedicated purely for chipset and can't be used by other devices. So if CPU has 24 lanes, 20 may be used by peripherals, and if these devices use all together 20 or less lanes, each device works at 100% of its tech spec capabilities. From what you say I understand that regardless of the # of lanes left after CPU-Chipset connection, capacity of these lanes is anyway utilized through the 4 CPU-Chipset lanes, which yeah - is definitely the bottleneck which limits the capacity of those available lanes, and also this turns upside down the "lane philosophy" the way I understood it. Finally, looks like it doesn't matter much how many lanes Chipset/MoBo/CPU have, what really matters - how many lanes connect CPU with the Chipset, as they are the sole "transport", huh? Click to expand...

It all comes down to what things are attached to

It used to be easier, especially when PLX chips (imagine a PCIE switch like a network switch) were more common. They're expensive now, and so less common.Yes, although within a family it's generally set. And most motherboards are wired for a fixed number - eg: you'll never see an x570 with more than 4 lanes to the chipset, as there will never be (in theory) a Zen2/3/X chip that has more than x4 to the chipset, so why run the traces? The oddity here is with Z490, which is PCIE3 for Comet Lake, but ~theoretically~ possible for PCIE4 with Rocket Lake (although with the same number of lanes, just... faster). The oddballs here are the HEDT machines like x99/x299, where the chip SoC really determines how many lanes are available, and may not actually use everything that is electrically there (joy upon joys). https://us.msi.com/Motherboard/X99A-GODLIKE-GAMING/Specification makes a good example (click detail and go down to the slot breakout between different chips).Physical describes how long the slot is. https://www.tomshardware.com/review... slots come in different,at one bit per cycle . gives a nice set of pictures -From there, you can wire in different number of electrical traces as needed to make it function. Technically, you could have a physical x16 slot only electrically wired for x1, although I have absolutely no idea why you'd do such a bizarre thing. x16 and x8 are compatible electrically - if the slot is running in x8 mode, it will still work with a full x16 card.In general, you will have x16 slots (video cards, some USB controllers, big RAID controllers, etc) and x1 slots. Don't worry about how they're electrically wired - for anything anyone sane is doing, it won't matter. If it's a big card, it goes into x16. If it's a small thing like a WIFI card, it goes into x1. The motherboard will handle it - and in most cases, you don't care if it goes through the chipset or the CPU (sata and NVMe ports are the one place this matters, as in general, using all the NVMe slots will disable some SATA ports).The Chipset is basically a secondary CPU - it has 16 lanes going to things, with 4 going back to the CPU. If you are trying to transfer all 12 lanes worth of bandwidth, you'll be bottlenecked by the x4 link back to the CPU for processing. Much like a single 1G uplink out of a switch, if everything on that switch is trying to upload/download at 1G also, they can't exceed that 1G link to whatever is above the switch.Everything has to pass through the CPU (in general, also simplified massively). So if you have 2-3 NVMe drives on the chipset, which is possible in some systems, you can only do x4 at a time back to the CPU, even though the chipset has x12 dedicated to storage.. If you have a dedicated link to the CPU (eg: your first PCIE slot), then you have no bottleneck - nothing is ever using that lane but the one device. If you're going to the chipset, you're SHARING a x4 link to the CPU with everything else on the chipset. That's why some of us study the block diagrams - for some of our use cases (mine tend to be out there), it matters. For most consumers, it doesn't. I didn't pay the slightest bit of attention on my Z490 gaming system - don't care at ALL what shares the chipset, as a game isn't going to be touching ALL the NVMe drives at the same time. But my Threadripper workstation and 3950/x570 VM system - I definitely checked, to make sure that the RAID cards weren't going to be doing something silly.