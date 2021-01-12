MoBo/Chipset/CPU PCIe lanes - clarification is needed

1. Sorta - kinda. The CPU has X number of lanes available. For Zen 2/3, for instance, that's 24 lanes for YOUR devices (internal block diagram to things like the local SoC USB controller/etc are not yours to choose) - 4 are always to the chipset, 4 are always to the first NVMe slot, the remaining 16 are up to your motherboard manufacturer to decide what to do with them. Normally that's x16/off or x8/x8, but it depends on the manufacturer. Slot size and electric wiring also determines what a slot is capable of (hence while you'll see "physical slot" vs "electrical slot" or similar comments). While technically there IS a physical x4/x8 slot, they're almost always x16 physical slots wired as x8 (not sure I know of one wired at x4, but I'm sure it exists somewhere). Not sure I've ever seen a physical x8/x4 slot either - it's really either x1 or x16 physical.

2. Because the chipset->CPU link is only an x4 link in x570 - which means while you might have 16 lanes going to the chipset, only x4 worth of bandwidth can go to the CPU at the same time - so unless you're not going through the CPU for something (not even sure if DMA/etc could do that...), you're limited by that. Now, most things don't USE all the bandwidth at the same time, so... bottleneck? Maybe. Depends on what you're doing, how they wired it, etc.

3. Depends on the list of devices.

4. Depends on the device. For things like PCIE add-in M.2 cards - if it has a RAID controller on it or something similar, they may run slower. If it's pass through, some slots on the card may be unusable, or the card might not work at all (some expect the motherboard to do bifurcation for them). Also depends on if you have a PLX chip on the motherboard (rare now), bifurcation capabilities, etc. This is a somewhat loaded question. "It depends" is the real answer.

5. Different slots may have different lane capabilities, but the chipset/chip determine what is available in total - the manufacturer gets to decide how they wire those in. And this also (in some cases) depends on the CPU chosen - see x299 for instance, or x99, where different CPUs have different PCIE capabilities, and the motherboards handle them differently.



In GENERAL, on consumer kit - the first slot is x16. The second slot will function at x8 by stealing 8 lanes from the first slot. Anything hooked up to the chipset will be bottlenecked by a maximum x4 link back to the CPU.



As for graphics - x8 doesn't really change anything. X4 costs you a few FPS - I want to say 5-8% at most, but I haven't looked at that section of the benchmarks in a long time.



Note also: This is somewhat simplified without getting into actual block diagrams. Also doesn't count for HEDT except as noted. Or for futures.