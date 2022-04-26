Mobile stream box BOYS!!! A must-read ^^

An Aberrant Person
Let me know mods if there is a better section for this.
So, I am looking into possibly building a mobile stream box. My goal is to build a box that can handle this:
Stream Box Requirements
*Support portable monitor via DP/USB/HDMI (DP preferred I think. It has latches so cable less likely to come out)
WIFI would be best but I don't know if a product like that exists yet. If you know of a portable wifi monitor I am all ears.
*Adlar Lake lake or 16 core ryzen
*USB PD or DC power
*enough power to support 4x1080P streams to youtube/odessy. The goal is to make the 2-4x1080p GoPro Hero10 streams into a single 4K stream, which I believe is possible.
*will probably use 4G/5G tethering for data
*up to 100w/h draw for power limit
I plan on building a 400-600 W/h battery pack probably using 21700 cells so giving myself around 4-8 hours of stream time. I will most likely use LiitoKala cells because they are fantastic and quite affordable. I have their 18650s and 26650s and they are always slightly better than their rating and also have solid reviews from trusted sources.
21700 3.7v 5000mah same energy density as 18650 and ~$4.00 per cell including shipping. So 30 cells will be +/-555 w/h capacity for ~$120. An amazing deal. Hit me up if you know better~
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32998232055.html?spm=a2g0o.productlist.0.0.78904abaym5WYY&algo_pvid=de3a480f-9db7-4967-b6ee-2e38d6ae92ff&algo_exp_id=de3a480f-9db7-4967-b6ee-2e38d6ae92ff-9&pdp_ext_f={"sku_id":"66958238438"}&pdp_npi=1@dis|USD||4.32|||||@0b0a556b16509873015136659e1e2c|66958238438|sea
Currently, the only 2 options I have found are an ASROCK tiny box (what are these things called), which looks promising unfortunately no 1280P the best is 1260P or simply building a mini ITX while using something from this site to convert DC to DC for regular ITX MB connectors.
What do you gents and ladies think of these 2 options? Do you have any other ideas?
I plan on doing extensive testing and tweaking of any CPU to optimize it like underclocking (forcing lower frequencies). I personally have done extensive testing in the past with IB with finding optimal frequencies for CPUs so I know I can squeeze a ton of performance per watt out of any CPU. If you take the time to test each frequency to find the optimal GHz/Mhz for the CPU you can cap the max frequency of the entire CPU. Since streaming is really well threaded you can find the perfect frequency and make that the max frequency of the CPU and then do extra tuning like lowering the voltage as low as possible where its still stable. This will allow you to get very good performance per watt vs just limiting the total power limit like what techpowerup did in this test. You can still see though even with just limiting the power limit efficiency still went up a tangible amount but you can still do substantially better with further tweaking. With a 12900K:
50w=51.9% of total performance
75w=65.4%
100w=76.4%
So you can see that my 100w max can actually get me near 100% performance of a 1260P 4p/8e and 76.4% of a 12900K with proper tweaking you can get substantially more efficiency. So ideally I would like a Raptor Lake with 4-6p/16e cores or a 5950x properly tweaked but I am not sure what's my best option/what's available and could use advice.
Here is a chart from my unpublished work with IB. My goal was to test and compare IB vs HW with FIVR to show how FIVR worked but health issues got in the way at the time, but I plan on finally doing that study over the next year and including testing ADL against future RL with the "ghetto FIVR" (I forgot the name of it maybe LIVR). So I'll redo this when all the CPUs are out and I can test them all at once. The ideal sweet spot depends on the application, some will run more efficiently +/- .xGHz. This was just a preliminary test I ran many years ago and I was planning on running 1c,2c,3c,4 to show how with and without FIVR worked but in this situation, I plan on running all cores at once with streaming and this chart shows what I am talking about albeit on a different CPU but the concept applies to all CPUs. You can see with Prime95 the most efficient was ~2000 GHz. IB clocked poorly and CPU process and architecture technology are a lot better now so I am curious to see if maybe ADL or Ryzen sweet spot might be more like 2.5GHz or maybe 3GHz vs ~2GHz on IB. The test below was also just using Intel stock power/voltage settings. Efficiency can be considerably improved by tweaking those settings. At least in the past Intels power management has been over-aggressive and not very good in regards to efficiency. Setting a max CPU frequency is much more efficient than just setting a wattage power limit. On top of that, you can still tweak voltages to get even more efficiency. If you set ~21/22w power limit like TechPowerUP did. You will actually get lower performance vs setting max CPU frequency because Intel power management will apply much higher voltages and do weird stuff with frequency and end up with lower performance vs just setting max frequency from my experience. Plus my testing method shows much more data than TPUs method but mine is much more difficult to test. Granted, CPU single thread is more limited in my method but that doesn't really matter for what I am doing and looking for. You might be able to set and let a single core clock high but that could tank efficiency significantly since these don't have FIVR. Every use case is different and that might be a plausible option for some situations.
The other option like I said above is going full custom ITX and using something like below so I can use a custom battery pack to power it. Granted, it might be wisest to use one of their products in any build since it has a built-in voltage regulating and conditioning to a degree. As the battery loses capacity the "regulator/adaptor" will adjust the voltage/amps from the battery pack to make sure it's giving a consistent voltage/amps to the device, which is pretty awesome. (assuming I understand this properly). Let me know what you think!
https://www.mini-itx.com/2017/09/05/guide-choosing-the-right-dc-dc-psu
What are everyone's thoughts? Does anyone have recommendations? Has anyone else done this in the past and has a previous build I can see or am I the first person building a battery-powered mobile streaming box to live stream multiple go pros to youtube/Odessey?
The other question is there any program that would allow me to use multiple cellphones in a load-balanced manner to give myself not just more bandwidth but also redundancy.
