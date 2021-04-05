Mobile phone for backup internet source?

mda said: If you buy a 50$ UPS for your modem/wifi router with a 9V 7.2AH battery, I'm going to guess you'll get at least 20 minutes of internet and wifi with that. Take note that the more power devices you run from the UPS, the faster it will drain during a blackout (this may be obvious but had to say it, sorry. IE running a computer from a UPS will probably drain the UPS in 5 minutes, but running only an ISP modem and wifi modem will probably get you a lot longer runtime).



Small UPS batteries last maybe 2-3 years on average for us -- I live in a tropical country, not sure if that has a bearing on the longevity of sealed lead acid (SLA) batteries. The cheapo 50$ UPSs themselves will last anywhere between 4 years to 10 years.



Note, the cheapo UPSs won't be adequate for the gaming rigs often featured here on the H. To power a gaming rig, you'll have to size up your power requirements just like a desktop PSU.

Yep thisI bought a CyberPower AVR (modified sinewave) back before I knew anything about them other then I wanted a backup for my PC to shutdown instead of just going off (even then I knew it was intended to do just that and not game in a power outage) anyway I got a better one also a CyberPower PR750LCD (pure sinewave) I bought 2 new batteries as the ones I got with it were dead (I got the UPS cheap my guess was it was tested and never charged after that just boxed backup)Any way the old one went to modem & router duty so my back in Augist of 2020 (when I lost power for 4.5 days) my internet was good for about 12 hours! as that is all the other one was powering!PS: it's getting hard to find quality SLA batteries these days! But it seems CSB Battery and Yuasa still make decent ones avoid others like the plague (COVID LoL)I hate saeching for them as I usually get "Replaces CSB GP1277" (the ones I bought 2 of for the PR750LCD) but it is actually a Casil Mightmaxx or other junk with the "Replaces" term so be careful when buying them.Also the CyberPower OEM ones were actually CSB with a CyberPower label on it for 50% more they are just stuck together with tape and the harness is already made (I just reused the one I had as they are just on with the standard .250 or 1/4" spades with a 60A maxi fuse in-between them)