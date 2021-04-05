Mobile phone for backup internet source?

That or is it easier to just buy a few small UPS units for our fiber connection so it stays up at least for a extra 1 to 5 minutes when the power goes out so the UPS software on my pc has enough time to send a email ? One for the modem/gateway and another for the little box on the other end of the room ?
Yes I know the backup hotspot internet from a mobile phone would cost monthly but I could get very little data like 50 MB for like $4.50 a month forgot exactly. Just know it is less than $5. It may be better with the 2 extra small UPS units. Not sure. How long do small UPS units normally last ?
