You mean like an LTE modem your carrier has for internet when not at home? Or do you mean someone turning their mobile hotspot on?What is the biggest advantage of another device like a mobile hotspot you carry around with you?
Can you get faster speeds or not really?
The first, I find their modems are shit, for the most part. I find speeds are slower than your cell. I would think the cost is wasted. You would be better off with a better cell plan.
The second, the speed will depend on their device plans options and phone capabilities.
In me experience, I find their signal is trash. Even though it's supposed to use LTE like you phone, but I don't find it has the same quality. I also find it expensive. I mean, I pay $65 a month for 30gb or data on my cell.. I can't see a carrier LTE modem matching that.I mean an LTE modem your carrier has for internet when not at home.
That said, I haven't tried one in nearly a decade.
If you don't hotspot often, you'll notice the battery life changing. I hotspot a few times a week and it's noticeable.Just worried how much battery health tethering a lot will degrade my battery in my phone but I doubt that is much of a concern.
Battery percentage. I've never monitored battery health. I charge to full every day. Use to dead most days. I've neve had a phone battery not last me as long as I expect it to. My pixel 2 xl is 5 years old and the battery is original and it lasts all day.Are you talking about battery percent of how much the battery is charged or battery health itself ?
Or both ?
I wouldn't worry so much about it.
Tethering uses the battery exactly the same way. The way to extend battery life is to not use it to 0% and to not charge over 80%. So they say.Ok thanks.
Makes sense.
I am not so worried about battery percentage more battery health. Was just told tethering a lot can degrade your battery health some. Though not really that big of deal. Can always get a new phone battery.
Tethering doesn't use the battery differently.