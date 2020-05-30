Moar spring cleaning- Mobo, pcie m.2 adapter, JUST ADDED Roku 3

Gigabyte Z170X Gaming 7 motherboard: I bought this new along with the above CPU. A very solid board with lots of features and connectivity and has never given me a single problem from day 1. There is 1 issue however: While installing an m.2 drive in the top slot, I accidentally twisted the top of the mounting screw off. Therefore, I will throwing in a pcie adapter card at no extra cost (see below), which the board has no problem recognizing just like another m.2 slot. If you have the tools & patience that I don’t, you could easily remove what is left of the screw & be good to go. The rest of the slot and the other m.2 slot is fine. It will ship in its original box packed inside of another box. PRICE: $100.00





Ablecon pcie M.2 Adapter card, for adding additional m.2 drives beyond what your mobo has slots for. Used for about 6 months nottaproblemo. PRICE: $10.00 1 sold, other one still available !

JUST ADDED:

Due to recent upgrades, I have the following items up for sale: