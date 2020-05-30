Moar spring cleaning- CPU, Mobo, HDD's etc

i7-6700k: I bought it new in mid-2016, and it has always ran like a champ for me on an AIO 280mm cooler while mildly overclocked at 4.4ghz. PRICE: $180.00





Gigabyte Z170X Gaming 7 motherboard: I bought this new along with the above CPU. A very solid board with lots of features and connectivity and has never given me a single problem from day 1. There is 1 issue however: While installing an m.2 drive in the top slot, I accidentally twisted the top of the mounting screw off. Therefore, I will throwing in a pcie adapter card at no extra cost (see below), which the board has no problem recognizing just like another m.2 slot. If you have the tools & patience that I don’t, you could easily remove what is left of the screw & be good to go. The rest of the slot and the other m.2 slot is fine. It will ship in its original box packed inside of another box. PRICE: $140.00.

Buy the both the cpu & board for $285.00 ​

Ablecon pcie M.2 Adapter card, for adding additional m.2 drives beyond what your mobo has slots for. Used for about 6 months nottaproblemo. PRICE: $15.00

Asus pcie Wi-Fi + Bluetooth card, model #PCE-AC58BT. It supports AC2100 & BT 5.0. Comes w/antennae, USB 9pin power cable, and low-profile bracket for sff systems. PRICE: $28.00

3.5” HDD’s: They are old but still working just fine: 2x Hitachi 2TB/7200rpm units @ $25.00 each or both for $40.00 1x WD Black 1TB @ $18.00

Logitech K350 Wireless comfort wave Keyboard with unifying transceiver. Used but works fine & has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized with Lysol wipes. PRICE: $25.00

Monoprice Ultra Cabernet Active HDMI Cables 30ft with goof-proof connectors. I have 3 of these, 2 are still factory sealed, the 3rd was opened to check the length & to show my client what they were paying for. Unfortunately, they took a different path with thier project… PRICE: $55.00 for all 3 or $22.00 each

