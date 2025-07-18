MLID leaks massive next-gen console APU

Probably xbox. Question is will Microsoft franchise this design to Asus et al & what will be the price
What we know:
https://wccftech.com/playstation-6-next-xbox-amd-zen-6-magnus-apu-11-cores-384-bit-memory-bus/
- TSMC 3nm
- 3x zen 6 + 8x zen 6c (one or two could be disabled)
- 384 bit bus
- RDNA 5 ???
- slightly less than 4090 or yet to be released 5080 super in GPU performance ??
- $1000 ???
- End of next year ???
AMD Magnus APU
Potential next xbox (3nm to release next year on xbox's 25th anniversary — price probably $1000)
Leak courtesy MLID
