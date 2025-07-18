  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
MLID leaks massive next-gen console APU

Probably xbox. Question is will Microsoft franchise this design to Asus et al & what will be the price

What we know:
  1. TSMC 3nm
  2. 3x zen 6 + 8x zen 6c (one or two could be disabled)
  3. 384 bit bus
  4. RDNA 5 ???
  5. slightly less than 4090 or yet to be released 5080 super in GPU performance ??
  6. $1000 ???
  7. End of next year ???


https://wccftech.com/playstation-6-next-xbox-amd-zen-6-magnus-apu-11-cores-384-bit-memory-bus/

AMD Magnus APU

Potential next xbox (3nm to release next year on xbox's 25th anniversary — price probably $1000)

Leak courtesy MLID

View attachment 742316
Magnus.jpg
 
