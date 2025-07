Bruh.



The 5090 is actually CUT DOWN. Nvidia is literally wiping the floor with everything on the market with its rejected silicon.



Nvidia had a 4090Ti Designed and ready to manufacture and the chose not to because AMD's best couldn't beat the 4080 and still can't.



So AMD will call it the "RADEON SUPER MEGA RAGE ANGRY 10X9999.999XXTXXXTXXTXX BLACK AND ANGRY EDITION" and it will get pissed on by the 6070.





I'm tired of giving AMD Radeon ANY kind of credit or hope. They make more profit half-assing products that sell next to Nvidia than they would if they actually tried to make good, leading products. They're in the position they are ON PURPOSE. They don't want to challenge Nvidia because that would mean a price war. And once you get into a price war, then all those AI-fuelled fuck-city cocaine-tit profit margins go out the window and AMD would actually make LESS profit by making a more compelling product.





AMD's next silicon won't challenge the 6090. They won't even challenge the 5090. They'll make a product SPECIFICALLY to serve 5% of the market who want something cheap, and they'll make their money and let Nvidia get it's share like a good little cuck.