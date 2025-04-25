[MLID] AMD wary of launching 8gb 9060xt

Take it with a mountain of salt
They should release a 9060XT 16gb and a 9050XT 8gb... and laugh at Nvidia still selling a 5060 8gb. If they have dies that are less then beyond that release a 9050 non XT if need be to use up the stock.No idea if true or not, as with all rumors, but I would indeed argue that for gaming 8GB is dead.
I would love a low core count AMD 9000 series GPU with less VRAM for workstation use though.
Not like a GPU compute heavy workstation, but rather a more basic work oriented one. Mostly 2D desktop stuff. Maybe some light Solidworks.
I currently have an RX 7600 (non-XT) in that role, and it does really well, but I do like to keep up with the latest chipsets.
I'd totally buy a 20 CU RDNA4 GPU with like 4GB or 6GB of VRAM if the price wasn't ridiculous.
Wouldn't a discrete graphics card be vast overkill for that use case?I can see a 8gb if someone was wanting to build a video stream box for their tv ...
NoWouldn't a discrete graphics card be vast overkill for that use case?
Maybe AMD will repurpose 8gb navi 44 for mobile ?Game released a couple of weeks/months ago:
Look at the difference between 8 and 16Gb (and that ridiculously high setting-resolution for those card).
It is on its last gasp maybe, but not sure about very dead, specially for the fast-paced shooter type, with people aiming at really high fps with what it involve for graphic choice, making a particularly different case where people want fast gpu but not necessarily nice texture or anything at the same time.
Has for 9050xt of 9060xt name for it... price tag is what matter more here, hard to laugh at the $300 5060 8GB with a $275 9050xt 8GB with no AMD edition that end up at $290+ everywhere. You probably need very large stock at $249.99 or less to start to have a point.
AMD is always the best at missing and messing up an opportunityThey should release a 9060XT 16gb and a 9050XT 8gb... and laugh at Nvidia still selling a 5060 8gb. If they have dies that are less then beyond that release a 9050 non XT if need be to use up the stock.
8GB is very dead for gaming. Videos out of people running 5060 8 vs 16... and showing it crashing in games at 1080p. I mean why invite that. AMD is actually getting some decent PR why burn all of that within a month. lol
I hope if they had planned a 9060 8gb. The same people their that held up the 9070 till they figured out proper pricing and tripled checked the launch driver situation. Have stepped up and ensured any 8gb models are 50 class at most. I mean in this market they can basically sell a 50 class for whatever they were going to sell a 9060 8 for anyway. They won't be seen as trying to purposely screw anyone though, as Nvidia has. Its an easy win. I do hope they are past ignoring such easy wins... no doubt though its AMD its possible they make a 9060 8 and send it to reviewers with a smile. lmaoAMD is always the best at missing and messing up an opportunity
imagine how much more is required for PC's with a myriad of different 8GB GPU's and all the other differences in hardware configurations.
I've been saying this in the 5060 threads, and people scoffed calling me an Nvidia shill. Now people are saying the same fucking thing I was saying, but in an AMD thread and all of a sudden 8GB cards are fine.8 is mostly fine, at 1080p, with RT at medium/low (which is the most the card could reasonably handle anyways) and Upscaling at either Quality or Balanced it’s going to be fine, changes in texture compression and things should bring VRAM usage down a little more.
My only complaints with the 8GB cards is the price, I still think they are at least $50 too much across the board. When paired with budget CPU’s and reasonable memory kits they aren’t bad.I've been saying this in the 5060 threads, and people scoffed calling me an Nvidia shill. Now people are saying the same fucking thing I was saying, but in an AMD thread and all of a sudden 8GB cards are fine.
While I can agree that I don't personally like the prices for hardware in the last couple of years, I can also understand that building these components has gotten increasingly more expensive for the manufacturers, and I'm not even talking about AiB partners. This is also not even bringing up ballooning R&D costs to continue to push boundaries where possible.My only complaints with the 8GB cards is the price, I still think they are at least $50 too much across the board. When paired with budget CPU’s and reasonable memory kits they aren’t bad.
I get that but I still think if they were $50 cheaper most of the complaints about them would go away almost immediately.While I can agree that I don't personally like the prices for hardware in the last couple of years, I can also understand that building these components has gotten increasingly more expensive for the manufacturers, and I'm not even talking about AiB partners. This is also not even bringing up ballooning R&D costs to continue to push boundaries where possible.
Yes, I want that in a mini PC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!111111111111Strict Halo supports up to 32 gigs of ram...
Reading the gaming is dead with 8gb replies and looking at my laptop's 115w 6gb 2060....... Well idk what's the latest game I have to not play on them, I been getting them free from epic.
15.6", 1080PWhat resolution is your laptop monitor? 17.3" is still considered "big" for a laptop and 1080p still looks pretty good at 17.3". You're probably not running out of VRAM at 1080p.
Let's be honest with each other here. Nvidia could have released the 5060 with 8GB of ram at $199 and people would still say Nvidia is bad, and the moment AMD announces their 8GB VRAM card at a hair under Nvidia's MSRP, people would change their narrative. just like right now.I get that but I still think if they were $50 cheaper most of the complaints about them would go away almost immediately.
If AMD releases a 9060 XT 8GB ..... I will 100% clown them.Let's be honest with each other here. Nvidia could have released the 5060 with 8GB of ram at $199 and people would still say Nvidia is bad, and the moment AMD announces their 8GB VRAM card at a hair under Nvidia's MSRP, people would change their narrative. just like right now.