[MLID] AMD wary of launching 8gb 9060xt

8 is mostly fine, at 1080p, with RT at medium/low (which is the most the card could reasonably handle anyways) and Upscaling at either Quality or Balanced it’s going to be fine, changes in texture compression and things should bring VRAM usage down a little more. But it’s gonna be tight, there will always be some edge case of a game that just pushes a little more than 8 can handle, 12 would be ideal.



But right now the primary limiting factor is memory bus width on the GPU itself and the delays in GDDR density improvements. Memory Bus takes up a lot of physical space on the GPU making it bigger, and the 3GB GDDR6 chips never came and the 3GB DDR7 chips are nearly a year behind schedule.



So if you want more than 8 you need to either add more bus lanes which increases GPU size so then you are building bigger GPU’s (silicon costs the same be if populated with transistors or completely blank) or you need to clamshell it and go straight to 16.



I’m reluctantly holding out hope for next gen. Not because I think I’ll need to replace my GPU by then but because I’m looking forward to a shift.