[MLID] AMD wary of launching 8gb 9060xt

No idea if true or not, as with all rumors, but I would indeed argue that for gaming 8GB is dead.

I would love a low core count AMD 9000 series GPU with less VRAM for workstation use though.

Not like a GPU compute heavy workstation, but rather a more basic work oriented one. Mostly 2D desktop stuff. Maybe some light Solidworks.

I currently have an RX 7600 (non-XT) in that role, and it does really well, but I do like to keep up with the latest chipsets.

I'd totally buy a 20 CU RDNA4 GPU with like 4GB or 6GB of VRAM if the price wasn't ridiculous.
 
They should release a 9060XT 16gb and a 9050XT 8gb... and laugh at Nvidia still selling a 5060 8gb. If they have dies that are less then beyond that release a 9050 non XT if need be to use up the stock.

8GB is very dead for gaming. Videos out of people running 5060 8 vs 16... and showing it crashing in games at 1080p. I mean why invite that. AMD is actually getting some decent PR why burn all of that within a month. lol
 
I can see a 8gb if someone was wanting to build a video stream box for their tv but gaming NO.
 
I think 8gb is a problem. Because in failure scenarios it doesn't fail gracefully. HUB showed crazy 6x difference between 16 & 8gb versions of 5060 ti in failure scenarios

Wouldn't it be better they reduce the bus size to 96 bit with clamshell 12gb

Nvidia could do this Because they use high speed gddr7

AMD may not want to do this Because not only is their memory speed low but also the infinity cache gets cut proportionately to the bus width, I guess
 
Game released a couple of weeks/months ago:

min-fps-upscaling-3840-2160.png
performance-3840-2160.png
performance-3840-2160.png

Look at the difference between 8 and 16Gb (and that ridiculously high setting-resolution for those card).

It is on its last gasp maybe, but not sure about very dead, specially for the fast-paced shooter type, with people aiming at really high fps with what it involve for graphic choice, making a particularly different case where people want fast gpu but not necessarily nice texture or anything at the same time.

Has for 9050xt of 9060xt name for it... price tag is what matter more here, hard to laugh at the $300 5060 8GB with a $275 9050xt 8GB with no AMD edition that end up at $290+ everywhere. You probably need very large stock at $249.99 or less to start to have a point.
 
Maybe AMD will repurpose 8gb navi 44 for mobile ?

Again I am very sceptical of MLID leaks. Only smoke but no fire.
 
If the release is really in less than 4 weeks there could be a lot of people in the know by now, has AIB, integrator, etc... would need to be in the loop we can imagine (would it not need to be already taking as a decision for practical construction-shipping time matter... if the press get the cards 10-12 days before releases, how much room between now and when they need to be assembled with the 9050 logo on them and all that jazz....), making leaking a bit possible and considering Nvidia line up is all announced already not that valuable info to protect.
 
AMD has a large supply of older cards out there, I have a very hard time believing that they could release an 8GB 7060 card that would be a better value than one of those older models available. I’m not sure they could even really price match them.

So they could very likely end up in a situation where that card would be $50 more than an old model with a small 5% performance increase. AMD would need to lean heavily into the Ray Tracing improvements which leads them into some dangerous Nvidia comparisons at that point.

Overall it would be a very tough GPU to market.
 
The most direct competition like the 7700xt would be dry too, even the 16gb 7600xt, very little 7600 still in the US market:
https://www.newegg.com/p/pl?N=4131&d=rx+7600
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/search...rue&iht=y&usc=All+Categories&ks=960&keys=keys

None at msrp...

if we consider this the direct competition to a 9050xt:
https://pcpartpicker.com/products/video-card/#c=523,495,554,571,558&sort=price&page=1

there is nothing left pretty much, when i click on some reasonable priced it is "coming soon" status, stock are $40-$50 over msrp.
 
If gpu prices were reasonable, and 8gb card for $250 (xx50) would be totally acceptable. The people that buy these low end cards play at 1080 medium settings and are fine with lower frame rates. Shit I didn't even have a gpu when I was a kid and my first one was a voodoo banshee
 
I think some people obsess over VRam a bit much. I'm not saying that companies charging more for less, and product stagnation shouldn't be called out; but in terms of actual gaming, I think most people would probably still be fine with 8GB.

-The most popular gaming resolution is still 1080p
-Most games have settings that can be adjusted to keep VRam usage lower (not using MSAA, decreased view distance, etc)

The RTX 2080 in my backup system only has 8GB, and while it's obviously a lot slower than my 4080, I'm not running into any show-stopping brick-walls when I use it for gaming even at my relatively high resolution of 3840x1600.
 
The 8GB is just fine unless you are trying to run the newest unoptimized mess of games at ultra settings and super high frame rates. There are plenty older use cards that have 8GB and would do well, overall.
 
AMD is always the best at missing and messing up an opportunity
 
I hope if they had planned a 9060 8gb. The same people their that held up the 9070 till they figured out proper pricing and tripled checked the launch driver situation. Have stepped up and ensured any 8gb models are 50 class at most. I mean in this market they can basically sell a 50 class for whatever they were going to sell a 9060 8 for anyway. They won't be seen as trying to purposely screw anyone though, as Nvidia has. Its an easy win. I do hope they are past ignoring such easy wins... no doubt though its AMD its possible they make a 9060 8 and send it to reviewers with a smile. lmao
 
8GB runs into significant problems with a select few games, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle seems to be the worst offender. It's only going to increasingly become a problem with newer games. Developers have been having similar issues with titles for the Xbox Series S due to it's limited ram. The PS5 & Xbox Series X don't suffer from this problem with both having 16GB of GDDR6 vs only 10GB on the Series S. The PS5's ram all runs at the same speed, but the Xbox's are segmented with the Series X having 10GB of high-speed for the GPU, & the Series S has only 8GB, the same capacity that has been causing problems for desktop GPU's. There have been several complaints about the additional developer time to optimize games to run on the Series S, which is a requirement for the games to launch simultaneously on both the Series X and Series S. If the developer time for just the Series S has been an issue, with it being a single hardware configuration, imagine how much more is required for PC's with a myriad of different 8GB GPU's and all the other differences in hardware configurations.
 
Integrated graphics are getting even better than I thought. I had been playing a heavily modded Minecraft modpack on my 7735HS, and it ran fairly poorly--sub-60fps--at 1440p. Then I hit F3 and noticed the resolution was reported at 4K, and realized I had that "render at 125%" setting on in Linux. I set it back to 100% and now I'm getting 90-120fps on a mini pc that I paid $320 or $360 for.
 
8 is mostly fine, at 1080p, with RT at medium/low (which is the most the card could reasonably handle anyways) and Upscaling at either Quality or Balanced it’s going to be fine, changes in texture compression and things should bring VRAM usage down a little more. But it’s gonna be tight, there will always be some edge case of a game that just pushes a little more than 8 can handle, 12 would be ideal.

But right now the primary limiting factor is memory bus width on the GPU itself and the delays in GDDR density improvements. Memory Bus takes up a lot of physical space on the GPU making it bigger, and the 3GB GDDR6 chips never came and the 3GB DDR7 chips are nearly a year behind schedule.

So if you want more than 8 you need to either add more bus lanes which increases GPU size so then you are building bigger GPU’s (silicon costs the same be if populated with transistors or completely blank) or you need to clamshell it and go straight to 16.

I’m reluctantly holding out hope for next gen. Not because I think I’ll need to replace my GPU by then but because I’m looking forward to a shift.
 
Not for what they want to price it. My kids are playing all games fine at 1080P with a RTX 3070 and RTX 4060. The RTX 4060 being used as a HTCP since it's so efficient. Unless they can sell it at sub $200, it's not going to be worth buying for most people.
 
I've been saying this in the 5060 threads, and people scoffed calling me an Nvidia shill. Now people are saying the same fucking thing I was saying, but in an AMD thread and all of a sudden 8GB cards are fine.

1745696835408.gif
 
My only complaints with the 8GB cards is the price, I still think they are at least $50 too much across the board. When paired with budget CPU’s and reasonable memory kits they aren’t bad.
 
While I can agree that I don't personally like the prices for hardware in the last couple of years, I can also understand that building these components has gotten increasingly more expensive for the manufacturers, and I'm not even talking about AiB partners. This is also not even bringing up ballooning R&D costs to continue to push boundaries where possible.
 
I get that but I still think if they were $50 cheaper most of the complaints about them would go away almost immediately.
 
You are watching a video from the same guy that said my $219 Intel Arc B570 10GB video card would never exist = Intel canceled Battlemage is all this clown said for months.
 
Yeah you can allocate 1/4 of the system memory to graphics so I'm guessing that 64 gigs will be the sweet spot.
 
Reading the gaming is dead with 8gb replies and looking at my laptop's 115w 6gb 2060....... 😔 Well idk what's the latest game I have to not play on them, I been getting them free from epic.
 
What resolution is your laptop monitor? 17.3" is still considered "big" for a laptop and 1080p still looks pretty good at 17.3". You're probably not running out of VRAM at 1080p.
 
Remember frame rates aren't everything. Some games just tank in performance, others will automatically start lowering texture quality. So you'll need to look at the games in motion as well. If I recall Hogwarts was an example of a game that gradually lowered texture detail, especially at medium distances, when running out of VRAM. Look at the Hardware Unboxed video going over this from about a year back.

Other games have start getting more micro stutters. Others just flat out crash. Though I wouldn't really be looking at 4K for anything but high end cards in the first place, but 8GB is still an issue at 2560x1440, and can even be a problem for some games at 1920x1080.
 
Let's be honest with each other here. Nvidia could have released the 5060 with 8GB of ram at $199 and people would still say Nvidia is bad, and the moment AMD announces their 8GB VRAM card at a hair under Nvidia's MSRP, people would change their narrative. just like right now.
 
If AMD releases a 9060 XT 8GB ..... I will 100% clown them.
The key here isn't that they released a 8GB card... its that they released not just a 60 class 8gb card. They released a 60 class TI version with 8gb.

Hopefully AMD if they had planned to follow with a 60 XT class card, they change their mind before it launches. Cause yes even the biggest AMD boosters will call that scammy bs as it is.
 
