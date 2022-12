Mixing WiFi 5 and WiFi 6 access points

I have 2 Ubiquiti UAP-AC-PRO (wifi 5) access points and 4 Ubiquiti U6 Lites (wifi 6).The Pros are obviously older and I am reusing them. Is there ** issue on using them mixed in with U6 Lites?If there is any issue, I can move the Pro APs to the periphery of my network, which is basically one of the garages and the well house and keep all the U6 lites inside.Recommendations?