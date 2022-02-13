Mixing Ripjaws V DDR4 4000 and 3600 RAM

H

Hammer!

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 25, 2011
Messages
143
Hi, I have a Threadripper 1950X system and I'm trying to run 128GB of RAM using a mix of 4 Ripjaws V 3600C16 sticks and 4 RipJaws V 4000C18 sticks. The 3600C16 sticks are rated to run at 1.35V and the 4000C18 sticks are rated at 1.4V. Is it safe to run the 1.35V sticks at 1.4V? When mixing sticks, which XMP profile does the MB use?

My goal is to have a stable system with 128GB and not necessarily to run at a maximum speed. But if I can get it stable at 3200C18, that would be great!
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
37,030
Hammer! said:
Hi, I have a Threadripper 1950X system and I'm trying to run 128GB of RAM using a mix of 4 Ripjaws V 3600C16 sticks and 4 RipJaws V 4000C18 sticks. The 3600C16 sticks are rated to run at 1.35V and the 4000C18 sticks are rated at 1.4V. Is it safe to run the 1.35V sticks at 1.4V? When mixing sticks, which XMP profile does the MB use?
Click to expand...
1.4v is totally safe BUT dont be surprised if you have to just clock them down to the 3600. idk if a 1950x can even do 4000...
mobo will default to the slowest rams settings, normally.
 
H

Hammer!

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 25, 2011
Messages
143
pendragon1 said:
1.4v is totally safe BUT dont be surprised if you have to just clock them down to the 3600. idk if a 1950x can even do 4000...
mobo will default to the slowest rams settings, normally.
Click to expand...
Thanks...do you mean generally, a bios will read the XMP of all installed sticks and use the lowest settings?
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
29,366
pendragon1 said:
1.4v is totally safe BUT dont be surprised if you have to just clock them down to the 3600. idk if a 1950x can even do 4000...
mobo will default to the slowest rams settings, normally.
Click to expand...

I don't know that it would do 3600. But should be able to do 3200 and tighten timings.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
37,030
kirbyrj said:
I don't know that it would do 3600. But should be able to do 3200 and tighten timings.
Click to expand...
could be. i havent touched TR so im not sure what the top speed is. i do know that you typically have to sacrifice a bit of speed for super high capacity.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
29,366
pendragon1 said:
could be. i havent touched TR so im not sure what the top speed is. i do know that you typically have to sacrifice a bit of speed for super high capacity.
Click to expand...

I just don't think the memory controller was all that strong on any 1st gen Zen parts. The regular desktop topped out around 2933. Assuming that TR has somewhat better silicon, the best of Zen was around 3200 tops with B-die memory.

Obviously, AMD has done a lot better in subsequent generations, but the 1st gen was rough on memory compatibility and speeds.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top