Mixing Ripjaws V DDR4 4000 and 3600 RAM

Hi, I have a Threadripper 1950X system and I'm trying to run 128GB of RAM using a mix of 4 Ripjaws V 3600C16 sticks and 4 RipJaws V 4000C18 sticks. The 3600C16 sticks are rated to run at 1.35V and the 4000C18 sticks are rated at 1.4V. Is it safe to run the 1.35V sticks at 1.4V? When mixing sticks, which XMP profile does the MB use?



My goal is to have a stable system with 128GB and not necessarily to run at a maximum speed. But if I can get it stable at 3200C18, that would be great!