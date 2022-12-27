Mixing monitors, gaming and productivity.

I have a 60hz 4k 32" BenQ PD3200u. I've had it for many years and am satisfied with it. I've been using an i7-6700k and gtx 970 to drive it. Obviously, I've been limited to lower resolutions and older titles, especially in the last 3-4 years.



It's now time to upgrade to a completely new build and after reading so much about the difference between 60hz and 120-144hz, I am considering getting a new monitor. I am not sure if I want to completely replace my current monitor or just get a second one around 32" dedicated for gaming. I'm planning a new desktop build in the coming weeks, aimed at gaming around 1440p, with 120-144hz as a target (~$400-500 like i7-13700k, with a $800 GPU tbd - total build around $2000).



My question is basically this: can I run 2 monitors from the same system, one at 4k 60hz for productivity (or having youtube, web pages, etc open) and the second at 1440p, 120hz+ at the same time or will I run into issues?



Would I be better off replacing the single 4k monitor with a newer 1440p one with a higher refresh rate and selling the one I have? It has held its value fairly well since its popular with professionals.



If I was to get a 4k, 120hz monitor, what kind of modern games could I run with a ~$2000 desktop?