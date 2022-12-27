Mixing monitors, gaming and productivity.

I have a 60hz 4k 32" BenQ PD3200u. I've had it for many years and am satisfied with it. I've been using an i7-6700k and gtx 970 to drive it. Obviously, I've been limited to lower resolutions and older titles, especially in the last 3-4 years.

It's now time to upgrade to a completely new build and after reading so much about the difference between 60hz and 120-144hz, I am considering getting a new monitor. I am not sure if I want to completely replace my current monitor or just get a second one around 32" dedicated for gaming. I'm planning a new desktop build in the coming weeks, aimed at gaming around 1440p, with 120-144hz as a target (~$400-500 like i7-13700k, with a $800 GPU tbd - total build around $2000).

My question is basically this: can I run 2 monitors from the same system, one at 4k 60hz for productivity (or having youtube, web pages, etc open) and the second at 1440p, 120hz+ at the same time or will I run into issues?

Would I be better off replacing the single 4k monitor with a newer 1440p one with a higher refresh rate and selling the one I have? It has held its value fairly well since its popular with professionals.

If I was to get a 4k, 120hz monitor, what kind of modern games could I run with a ~$2000 desktop?
 
I run a 1440p 165hz monitor, and a 4K 60hz monitor without any issue on a 6800xt.

As far as what modern games you could play at 4K 120hz, depends on your video card. If you are planning to use the 970 still, your answer would be probably no modern titles anywhere near 4K/120hz.

The sweet spot for gaming is 1440p at 144/165 hz.
 
