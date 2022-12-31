Mixing Corsair Dominator Platinum with Vegeance Pro

I just now realize that some games actually do use a ton of RAM and if I don't use 8GB+ pagefile on my rig (i7 13700K @ 5.8Ghz, 16GB Corsair DDR4, Z690, RTX 3070 8GB VRAM) I get "Out Of Video Memory" crashes in Miles Morales and/or crashes in other games. The error is sometimes about VRAM but it happens when RAM maxes out. I guess Windows 10/11 does utilize RAM for video if VRAM is drained.

I want to upgrade current 16GB (2x8GB) of Corsair Dominator Platinum (CMD16GX4M2B3200C16 - Hynix) to 32GB, but don't know how to go about it. I can't find the same exact modules anywhere for reasonable prices. I don't they Corsair makes them anymore. This specific set is also poor overclocker and can do 3600Mhz 16-18-18-36-54-1T @ 1.36v at best. I don't need more than that and I am OK with reducing clocks to stock 3200Mhz if I can keep the same timings (and up to 1.4v voltage).

I can get another 2x8GB kit of Corsair Vengeance LPX/PRO DDR4, but that means mixing modules, which leads to problems... OR I remove my current RAM and get a 2x16GB kit of DDR4 RAM to prevent mixing kits. In some cases with Dominator Platinum or other expensive RAM, 2x16GB kits are about the same price as 2x8GB kits.

Locally I can get:
CORSAIR - Vengeance LPX CMK16GX4M2B3200C16 16GB (2PK X 8GB) 3200MHz DDR4 C16 - $50
CORSAIR - Vengeance LPX CMK16GX4M2D3600C18 16GB (2PK x 8GB) 3600MHz DDR4 C18 - $57
CORSAIR - Vengeance RGB PRO SL CMH16GX4M2E3200C16W 16GB (2PK x 8GB) 3200MHz DDR4 C16 - $65

Or I can order something online. The $57 Vengeance LPX 3600Mhz C18 seems appealing, but the Internet says 3200Mhz C16 is ultimately better for overclocking.
 
For best end of day results, get a 2x16gb kit. This also usually means moving up to dual rank modules. Mixing kits can (and probably will) work but you'll never get as high of clocks/timings. /thread

Edit: To add on, I got this kit for Christmas. Prices aren't bad for a 32gb kit atm.

https://www.amazon.com/Corsair-Vengeance-2x16GB-PC4-28800-Optimized/dp/B082DGZJ9C/ref=sr_1_10?crid=12J7D02538PGP&keywords=corsair+32gb+kit+rgb&qid=1672447216&sprefix=corsair+32gb+kit+rbg,aps,90&sr=8-10&ufe=app_do:amzn1.fos.18ed3cb5-28d5-4975-8bc7-93deae8f9840
 
For best end of day results, get a 2x16gb kit. This also usually means moving up to dual rank modules. Mixing kits can (and probably will) work but you'll never get as high of clocks/timings. /thread

Edit: To add on, I got this kit for Christmas. Prices aren't bad for a 32gb kit atm.

https://www.amazon.com/Corsair-Vengeance-2x16GB-PC4-28800-Optimized/dp/B082DGZJ9C/ref=sr_1_10?crid=12J7D02538PGP&keywords=corsair+32gb+kit+rgb&qid=1672447216&sprefix=corsair+32gb+kit+rbg,aps,90&sr=8-10&ufe=app_do:amzn1.fos.18ed3cb5-28d5-4975-8bc7-93deae8f9840
Yes, but 3600Mhz isn't much of an overclock and I am OK with 3200Mhz C16. That is why its a tough choice.
 
