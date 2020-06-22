Mixer shutting down, partnering with Facebook Gaming

Sure is sudden, but not too surprising given majority of popular streamers still uses Twitch.
Welp, I guess nothing good can last. It was actually becoming a good alternative to Twitch, too. So when can we rip the Mixer app and tab out of the Xbox One software?
I wonder if Microsoft is still on the hook for the $30 million they promised Samurai or Pirate or whatever that idiot's name is.
Probably because its integration into Xbox was so damned obnoxious. I also think people who turn on their consoles have their primary intentions of playing games, not watching others play games.
I imagine Ninja and other popular streamer who gone to Mixer will have their remaining contract paid just to keep off any potential lawsuits.
So about what Ninja and Shroud were paid...

https://twitter.com/Slasher/status/1275145243478892544
https://twitter.com/Slasher/status/1275145243478892544
Obviously take that information with a grain of salt. I really dislike that little blue haired child, too. Shrouds cool, haha.
I doubt it. It will probably end up going to court I am sure.
I am sure MS can take the hit to avoid the lawsuits. Damn nice payday for them if true. They probably can go back to twitch and regain most their viewer base.