Mixer shutting down, partnering with Facebook Gaming

Armenius

Armenius

Welp, I guess nothing good can last. It was actually becoming a good alternative to Twitch, too. So when can we rip the Mixer app and tab out of the Xbox One software?
 
criccio

Regarding that. MS's streaming service has been front and center on every Xbox around the world and they couldn't make it work?
 
I wonder if Microsoft is still on the hook for the $30 million they promised Samurai or Pirate or whatever that idiot's name is.
 
vegeta535

I doubt it. It will probably end up going to court I am sure. Hell ninja and the other probably can sue also for losses since they moved from their successful twitch streaming.
 
criccio said:
Regarding that. MS's streaming service has been front and center on every Xbox around the world and they couldn't make it work?
Click to expand...
Probably because its integration into Xbox was so damned obnoxious. I also think people who turn on their consoles have their primary intentions of playing games, not watching others play games.
 
Chimpee

I imagine Ninja and other popular streamer who gone to Mixer will have their remaining contract paid just to keep off any potential lawsuits.
 
I am sure MS can take the hit to avoid the lawsuits. Damn nice payday for them if true. They probably can go back to twitch and regain most their viewer base.
 
