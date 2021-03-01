Mixed News / Analysis re: OLED 32 inch Panels (TLDR: Monitors more likely than TVs, but not that likely)

DarkSideA8
This is an interesting article: https://www.techradar.com/au/news/oled-tvs-probably-wont-get-any-smaller-heres-why
It's pretty much focused on OLED tech, but it does touch on why monitors are expensive in general and why the sizes are what they are (glass, waste and consumer expectation). The gist is that hoping for a relatively cheap 4k 32 inch OLED TV is not likely to be realized. However, industry does recognize they can charge a premium for a monitor (32 inch monitor costs as much as a 55 inch TV) - so a 32 inch OLED monitor??? mmmmmaybe.
The takeaway is that OLED is likely reserved for the big screen TVs, and a very few 42 - 48 inch class panels. It does not say 'never' WRT 32 inch 4k OLED monitors... but it also does not seem bullish on the prospect.
