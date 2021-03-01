Mixed News / Analysis re: OLED 32 inch Panels (TLDR: Monitors more likely than TVs, but not that likely)

D

DarkSideA8

Gawd
Joined
Apr 13, 2005
Messages
642
This is an interesting article: https://www.techradar.com/au/news/oled-tvs-probably-wont-get-any-smaller-heres-why

It's pretty much focused on OLED tech, but it does touch on why monitors are expensive in general and why the sizes are what they are (glass, waste and consumer expectation). The gist is that hoping for a relatively cheap 4k 32 inch OLED TV is not likely to be realized. However, industry does recognize they can charge a premium for a monitor (32 inch monitor costs as much as a 55 inch TV) - so a 32 inch OLED monitor??? mmmmmaybe.

The takeaway is that OLED is likely reserved for the big screen TVs, and a very few 42 - 48 inch class panels. It does not say 'never' WRT 32 inch 4k OLED monitors... but it also does not seem bullish on the prospect.
 
  • Like
Reactions: N4CR
like this
S

Sancus

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 1, 2013
Messages
1,043
That article is just talking about LG's particular OLED manufacturing process, it doesn't at all rule out products like the already-announced JOLED-based 27" and 32" LG OLED monitors which use an entirely different process.
 
N4CR

N4CR

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 17, 2011
Messages
4,742
Looks like LG CX and descendants are the only way forward without touching small and low value for money monitors..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top