Mix and match RAM for server?

I have a mixture of DDR4 ECC UDIMMs - 2x Kingston 16GB, 1x Hynix 8GB, 1x Hynix 32GB. I think some are different speeds as well.



I have tested the single sticks and the matched pair independently in my Asrock C246 motherboard with Passmark’s MemTest86 and all passed a full round as well as all 4 sticks at once.



I know all RAM will run at the lowest speed, but is there any other reason not to use all 4 modules simultaneously? The planned use for this system is a TrueNAS file server.