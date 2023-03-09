Mitsubishi 2070sb CRT: How to calibrate & is it normal?

M

Michael_

n00b
Joined
Jan 14, 2023
Messages
14
I just bought a Mitsubishi Diamond Pro 2070sb for 400 bucks.
Two questions:

1.
I have 2 very thin horizontal lines 1 about 3,15" below the top, the other about 3,15" above the bottom.
Is that normal? They're very thin, i did not even notice them at first. If not normal can this be fixed? How?
I can't see them when the monitor is turned off.
Its also not as sharp (noticed reading text) as my current EIZO Flexscan EV2450. I guess that's probably normal aswell?

2.
As far as i know these crts are still superior to most flatscreens at displaying colors and differentiate shades of grey.
So i would like to use this monitor to look at some CT and MRI pictures. For that it needs to precisely display and differentiate many different shades of grey.
I already compared it to my lcd and displayed a grey scale and it does not look off but i think i should probably do a calibration on the monitor?

I never calibrated any monitor and it is the first CRT i ever bought. Back in 2003 when it was built i was about 8 years old.
So how do i go about calibrating it or checking if its even necessary? I want to do it the right way.

Apart from that everything works fine.
I currently run it @ 1600x1200 and 109hz.
 
Last edited:
A

AwesomeOwl

Weaksauce
Joined
Feb 15, 2011
Messages
88
For the first question, this is what you're seeing (taken from the manual):

"Thin horizontal lines are normal for an aperture grille CRT and are not a malfunction. These are shadows from the
damper wires used to stabilize the aperture grille and are most noticeable when the screen’s background is light
(usually white)."
 
M

Michael_

n00b
Joined
Jan 14, 2023
Messages
14
Michael_ said:
Its also not as sharp (noticed reading text) as my current EIZO Flexscan EV2450. I guess that's probably normal aswell?
Click to expand...

I just connected it to an older laptop with vga output running mx linux and trinity desktop and the text appears way sharper there.
So i guess its either windows 10 related/needs configured or because of the gpu/converter used which is: https://www.delock.de/produkt/87685/merkmale.html
GPU is a Nvidia Geforce GT 1030. :)

AwesomeOwl said:
For the first question, this is what you're seeing (taken from the manual):

"Thin horizontal lines are normal for an aperture grille CRT and are not a malfunction. These are shadows from the
damper wires used to stabilize the aperture grille and are most noticeable when the screen’s background is light
(usually white)."
Click to expand...

Thanks i'm happy to see thats normal. :)
 
M

Michael_

n00b
Joined
Jan 14, 2023
Messages
14
Michael_ said:
Its also not as sharp (noticed reading text) as my current EIZO Flexscan EV2450. I guess that's probably normal aswell?
Click to expand...

Michael_ said:
I just connected it to an older laptop with vga output running mx linux and trinity desktop and the text appears way sharper there.
So i guess its either windows 10 related/needs configured or because of the gpu/converter used which is: https://www.delock.de/produkt/87685/merkmale.html
GPU is a Nvidia Geforce GT 1030. :)
Click to expand...

Changing scaling in windows settings from 100% to 125% fixes the "sharpness" issue but obviously also costs screen space.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top