MIT engineers develop a totally flat fisheye lens that could make wide-angle cameras easier to produce

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,383
"This design is just one example of what’s called a “Metalens” — lenses that make use of microscopic features to change their optical characteristics in ways that would traditionally have been accomplished through macro design changes — like building a lens with an outward curve, for instance, or stacking multiple pieces of glass with different curvatures to achieve a desired field of view.
What’s unusual here is that the ability to accomplish a clear, detailed and accurate 180-degree panoramic image with a perfectly flat metalens design came as a surprise even to the engineers who worked on the project. It’s definitely an advancement of the science that goes beyond what many assumed was the state of the art."
https://techcrunch.com/2020/09/18/m...ld-make-wide-angle-cameras-easier-to-produce/
What’s unusual here is that the ability to accomplish a clear, detailed and accurate 180-degree panoramic image with a perfectly flat metalens design came as a surprise even to the engineers who worked on the project. It’s definitely an advancement of the science that goes beyond what many assumed was the state of the art."
https://techcrunch.com/2020/09/18/m...ld-make-wide-angle-cameras-easier-to-produce/