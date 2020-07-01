MIT apologizes, permanently pulls offline huge dataset that taught AI systems to use racist, misogynistic slurs

Gonna be tough for a legitimate and unfettered Artificial Consciousness to thrive in these restrictive times

"Giant datasets like ImageNet and 80 Million Tiny Images are also often collected by scraping photos from Flickr or Google Images without people’s explicit consent. Meanwhile, Facebook hired actors who agreed to have their faces used in a dataset designed to teach software to detect computer-generated faked images.

Prabhu and Birhane said the social network's approach was a good idea, though they noted academic studies are unlikely to have the funding to pay actors to star in training sets. “We acknowledge that there is no perfect solution to create an ideal dataset, but that doesn’t mean people shouldn’t try and create better ones,” they said.

The duo suggested blurring people’s faces in datasets focused on object recognition, carefully screening the images and labels to remove any offensive material, and even training systems using realistic synthetic data. “You don’t need to include racial slurs, pornographic images, or pictures of children," they said. "Doing good science and keeping ethical standards is not mutually exclusiv"

https://www.theregister.com/2020/07/01/mit_dataset_removed/
 
Oh, who the hell even cares. I am especially sick of the misogynist term being thrown around as though women can not be criticized. Masculine traits in men are very important and need to be taught to boys as they grow up.
 
