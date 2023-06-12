MiSTer FPGA Nintendo 64 Core First Working Tests! Baby Steps Towards N64 on MiSTer FPGA!

Interesting"FPGAZumSpass (also just known as Robert) just dropped a bomb on the MiSTer FPGA community letting everyone know he is attempting to get the Nintendo 64 working on MiSTer FPGA! Which would be a wild retro gaming achievement...so let's take a look at the announcement, how the N64 works from a hardware standpoint...and get cautiously excited. Retrogaming is filled with excitement this week!and now an alpha WIP Nintendo 64 core exists that can run certain demos! It's the early days but you know you want to see N64 in FPGA in action! Patreon Thanks: Seth Peterson, John Thompson, Paul Daniel, Porch, Jon Anderson, RayceARoni, Kuranghu, Jason Hixon, Alex Tessler, Jonathan Leung, Martin Donlon, Tom Van Deusen, barabob, Steve Randall, Ahab, K-2, Renaissance 2K, Ivar Wennerhold, Adrien Sebbane,Mike Puelinckx, Tony Escobar, H7, Ben Parfitt, Holger Schmidt, Tim Lehner, Shad Uttam, Dan L, Coupon Joe, Sunder Raj, Dorfus the Maple Syrup Man, John Booty, Richard S, Eric Gutt and Robert Alger!I asked, you answered...and I try to listenOf all the requests for new content on the channel one of the most frequently asked for videos is a series on the Terasic DE-10 Nano MiSTer FPGA hardware...so here it is! Retro gaming goodness.On this episode of our MiSTer series we are going to be talking about the recent happenings in the MiSTer FPGA scene in regards to the potential of a Nintendo 64 core for MiSTer FPGA! Nobody saw it coming...and it was long considered an "impossible core" but perhaps Nintendo's first 3D console might be coming to MiSTer soon! Which would be amazing as there are a ton of great games for it and software emulation, while much improved, is still a bit hit or miss. Plus modding a N64 for HDMI out is expensive and VERY difficult!N64 on MiSTer FPGA would be a huge moment for video game history and preservation too!Currently FPGAZumSpass has let us know that the CPU implimentation of N64 is 50% complete, RDP is 10% complete and the RSP and FPU are 0% complete! But progress is progress and MiSTer FPGA Nintendo 64 is happening. Plus there are a ton of Nintendo 64 hidden gems I hope you can play one day!But after the PS1 core on MiSTer (developed by Robert as well) and the PSX 2X core…nobody should doubt his talents!"