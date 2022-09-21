Missing partition? Any ideas?

So my mother in law says she had a D disk that suddenly dissapeared. That happened just before she also started getting a /BCD error logging to windows.

There is only ONCE physical drive on this laptop.

So I took the laptop apart and it has only ONE drive...I copied her data to another drive before we were going to reinstall the OS (as she was missing her password thus all attempts to recover the system were locked by the missing password).

To my surprise, after putting the laptop together, I started it ready to reinstall Windows but it actually started fine.

Except, the mystery D drive is missing.

I did check Disk Management to see if there was an unallocated partition but nothing.

Any ideas???