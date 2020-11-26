Mismatched fan sizes and speeds daisy chained - PWM management

New build: I have 4 fans and two of them are different sizes, one is 92mm I think and the other is 120mm. I have these two daisy chained and plugged into the mobo fan header. But the system ramps up and down constantly when set to PWM mode. If I set to voltage mode they stay consistent but I'm not sure if they would change speeds on their own now according to temperature (new build, haven't gamed yet, still configuring everything).



Is there a way around this? What to do in this scenario? I only have 2 mobo fan headers, one is used by a different daisy changed pair